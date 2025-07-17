Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Latios is taking flight in Pokemon Unite as part of the game's anniversary event, and it's bringing a distinctive playstyle and dynamic mechanics to shake up the meta. As a mid-difficulty special attacker, Latios provides a combination of high-range burst and aggressive combat grappling potential.

With its accommodating moveset and synergy with its counterpart Latias (coming later), Latios presents new and engaging gameplay possibilities for players seeking to master a high-skill, high-reward Pokemon.

Here's all that you need to know regarding Latios, from its best builds, moves, and strategies to unlock its full potential on Aeos Island.

Pokemon Unite Latios: Latios breakdown

Role: Attacker

Attacker Difficulty: Intermediate

Intermediate Damage Type: Special Attack

Special Attack Evolution: Latios from Level 1 (no evolutions)

Levitate (Ability): Latios gets boosted movement speed when used a move or when Latias is in the proximity. Levitate also allows Latios to globally fly to Latias when it is outside battle. This ability has a cooldown.

Early Game Moves (Level 1 & 3)

Confusion: A psychic force that slows down targets that it strikes. It penetrates targets and is wonderful to use as a setup for subsequent attacks.

A psychic force that slows down targets that it strikes. It penetrates targets and is wonderful to use as a setup for subsequent attacks. Swift: Shoots an expansive star-shaped energy pillar that damages all targets that it passes without being hindered by obstacles or other Pokemon.

Both of these picks have great area control and early farming capability. Swift is great at rapidly securing last hits, whereas Confusion has good crowd control in its slowing. Employing both consecutively can provide Latios with great early lane pressure, although it might be at its best in the central jungle position due to its scaling power.

Note: Latios has no boosted attack, so it's all about ability usage

Move 1 options at Level 5 (Choose one)

Latios using Draco Meteor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Dragon Pulse: A dash ability that buffs Latios' normal attacks. Each successful hit from these buffed attacks and wild Pokemon KO rewards “Eon Power”. At each 25 stacks of Eon Power, Latios starts shooting additional energy orbs with its autos. Eon Power keeps increasing during the game, increasing damage greatly.

Move upgrade (Lv. 11): Includes bonus damage based on a percentage of the target's max HP — fantastic at shredding tanks.

Dragon Pulse makes Latios an dash-in auto attacker, encouraging aggression and constant stacking. This build is suitable for players who wish to rush into battles, take out fragile foes, and snowball their strength throughout the game.

2) Draco Meteor: Spins down meteors from the sky, dishing out area damage. Accumulates more meteors as Eon Power stacks (at 75+ stacks).

Plus upgrade (Lv. 11): Grants max HP damage scaling, bolstering its burst potential.

Draco Meteor is designed for a ranged gameplay style, keeping Latios spitting consistent damage from a distance. With sufficient Eon stacks, it can be a strong zoning and teamfight tool.

Move 2 options at Level 7 (Choose one)

Latios using Luster Purge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Luster Purge: Shoots an exploding orb of light that marks enemies. Marked enemies take increased damage from Latios — and from Latias if it's on the same team.

Plus upgrade (Lv. 13): Increases the mark's duration.

2) Telekinesis: Shoots out a tether that hits the first Pokemon in its path, putting a slow on them. A second cast will stun the same target or bring two enemies together and stun both of them.

Plus upgrade (Lv. 13): Prolongs the slow effect.

Where these utility moves aren't as game-changing as the damage moves, they provide utility. Telekinesis is a good complement to Draco Meteor for crowd control, and Luster Purge boosts team burst with mark-based bonus damage.

Unite Move: Eon Blast (Level 9)

Latios using its Unite Move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Latios' Unite Move is a lock-on beam that after a small charge up will travel to strike a single enemy and hits them no matter how many hinderances are there in between. You can move back or in while it is charging up giving you positional advantage in the post Unite Move plays.

This move not hit wild Pokemon and resets Latios' cooldowns when used, allowing for high-damage follow-ups.

When Latias is in the team and each of them uses their Unite Move on the same target, the outcome is a boosted AoE explosion — although this will not be possible until Latias is included.

Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset

While movesets are unique and work well but the aggressive auto-attacker (Dragon Pulse build) does seem to have a slight upper hand.

Moves: Dragon Pulse + Luster Purge or Telekinesis

Dragon Pulse + Luster Purge or Telekinesis Playstyle: Dash into battle, accumulate Eon Power, and snowball damage.

Pokemon Unite Latios: Best Held Items

Slick Spoon: Max HP damage scaling

Max HP damage scaling Wise Glasses: Increases special attack

Increases special attack Shell Bell: Lowers cooldowns to enable Eon stacking

Lowers cooldowns to enable Eon stacking Choice Specs: Exponentially boosts burst potential (for Draco Meteor build)

Pokemon Unite Latios: Best Battle Items

Eject Button will be your best option (for Dragon Pulse build) to escape or reposition in a heated battle. Draco Meteor build can also use Eject Button, but X Attack is also a viable choice.

Pokemon Unite Latios: Best Emblem recommendations

Emblem Color Setup: 6 Green and 7 Black

Green: Increases special attack

Increases special attack Black: Decreases move cooldowns

This emblem set works to both increase Latios' damage output and accelerate its stacking of Eon Power, making it the best for both Dragon Pulse and Draco Meteor builds.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

