Pokemon Unite U-Impact: Winners and losers

The Pokemon Unite U-Impact patch update will be live soon, bringing massive changes resulting in some Pokemon to rise and fall in the current. The latest version, 1.19.2.6, which is dropping on July 18, 2025, will introduce sweeping changes to stats, move performance, and general battle balance. These updates look to greatly shift the competitive play.

While some Pokemon have received serious stat and ability buffs, others have been given nerfs to balance out the latter from overperforming. Below, we list the biggest winners and losers in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact patch update.

Pokemon Unite U-Impact winners

Winners of the Pokemon Unite U-Impact patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Charizard: Charizard emerges stronger than ever before from this patch. Both its Defense and Special Defense received significant boosts, making it more durable in battle. Its normal attacks now deal quite a lot of bonus damage to burned foes, particularly when Flamethrower or Fire Punch is used, both of which were given a 100% damage increase. Flamethrower's damage also increased by 10%, and its upgrade now inflicts 20% more burn damage. These adjustments make Charizard more aggressive while also maintaining its stability in combat.

2) Gyarados: Gyarados got a welcoming power-up, with extra toughness and more menacing offensive tools. Aqua Tail got a damage boost of 18%, and Aqua Tail+ got extra 5% damage buff based on the enemy's missing HP. Its defenses have also been boosted, and Bounce now gives a shield for 5 seconds, up from 3, making it much harder to defeat.

3) Gardevoir: Long criticized for being too frail, Gardevoir now has increased HP, Defense, and Special Defense, making it a less glass cannon-like character. Its Psyshock now lowers the opponent's Sp. Def by 30%, and Moonblast+ increases the shield by 15%, providing her with a good combination of offense and sustainability.

4) Crustle: Already a formidable Defender, Crustle was given additional stat increases in Defense and Sp. Def, which makes it even more of a wall. Aside from its tanky nature, an annoying bug where Rock Tomb's collision would disappear on the right side of the screen was finally addressed, making it usable in battles once again.

5) Slowbro: Slowbro has better HP and better crowd control. Scald's damage was increased by 10%, Surf slows enemies by 30% now, and Water Gun has reduced self-slow penalty. Slowbro becomes less hard to use and more viable during team fights with these changes.

Pokemon Unite U-Impact losers

Losers of the Pokemon Unite U-Impact patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Snorlax: Snorlax was tanking too much damage as a Defender, and this patch fixed that. Both Tackle and Heavy Slam took 10% and 20% damage reductions respectively. Although Snorlax has improved marginally in its tankiness, its attacking potential has been toned down to suit its position.

2) Alcremie: Alcremie’s support effectiveness has been toned down. Decorate has a longer cooldown, a shorter effect duration, and provides 25% less shielding. Dazzling Gleam also now hits for 12% less damage, and Fluffy Cream Supreme offers reduced protection.

3) Tsareena: Tsareena's signature move Triple Axel was hit, losing 5% damage, and Unite Move had its damage reduced by 8%. While Stomp was buffed by 10% to make up for it, it still hurts Tsareena's burst potential and might make players look into alternate builds.

4) Clefable: Clefable's utility and healing were also hit noticeably. The cooldown for Moonlight has been increased, and the Unite Move now requires 11% more energy to use. These Pokemon Unite U-Impact adjustments aim for Clefable's high win rate and its capacity to keep teammates alive during prolonged battles.

5) Garchomp: Garchomp was doing more damage than imagined, and this patch aims to reel that back in. A number of its moves — Earthquake, Dragon Claw, and Bulldoze — had damage cuts of between 7% and 10%. The throw timing of Dig has also been reduced, which reduces Garchomp's crowd control slightly.

6) Cinderace: Cinderace's Blaze Kick now takes longer to use, and the attack speed increase from Blaze Kick+ has been reduced from 65% to 45%. These nerfs take away from its capacity to keep pressure and allow opponents to more easily counter-attack once it starts.

