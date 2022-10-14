"#Pray4Chomp": Pokemon Unite community's wait for Garchop buffs continues

A Redditor with the username Venmu-Seel recently shared a meme that symbolized the Pokemon Unite community's love for Garchomp despite its fall in the meta and the game developers' indifference. The hashtag "#Pray4Chomp" accompanied the meme.

Garchomp was part of Pokemon Unite's initial roster of playable monsters, but its glory days appear to be behind it. While it began as one of the foremost Junglers in the MOBA title, a sequence of nerfs has seen its popularity severely decline.

Despite these nerfs, Pokemon Unite's community hasn't given up on the Mach Pokemon. Many trainers have continued to main the creature and use its Unite License in both standard and competitive battles.

Be that as it may, these trainers have been asking The Pokemon Company and Tencent for buffs to their favorite All-Rounder.

"Idk why the devs hate Garchomp so much": Pokemon Unite's community responds to Venmu-Seel's post on Reddit

Although Garchomp has received small buffs to its attacks, levels, and evolutions in previous Pokemon Unite patches, they haven't been deemed significant enough. Furthermore, it has seen a fair share of nerfs, including the reduction of its Status increases when using Dig after Patch 1.4.1.3.

Suffice to say, Garchomp fans have been disgruntled with Tencent's relative lack of appreciation for the beloved Pokemon. From being a top All-Rounder and Jungler, the creature has now become a niche pick at best.

All-Rounders like Tsareena, Aegislash, and Azumarill have taken the top spots, and Garchomp has largely been forgotten in the meta.

Many trainers in the Reddit post on r/PokemonUnite joked that Garchomp has a new skin that performs much better. They sarcastically pointed to Tyranitar, a fellow All-Rounder with similar gameplay to Garchomp and that was released around the game's first-year anniversary.

While many trainers complained about Garchomp's current status in Pokemon Unite, others maintained that the Mach Pokemon doesn't need buffs, just better players using them.

Commenters complained about being unable to chase down targets. However, some stated that if Garchomp was buffed in its current state, it would be considered broken, much like the community perceives Mr. Mime, Hoopa, and Mew.

Just by viewing usage data in ranked matches, it's evident that Garchomp's use has diminished at least since January 2021, when its most recent nerf went live.

Hopefully, Tencent and The Pokemon Company will take this outpouring of criticism under advisement. Garchomp has remained a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since its inception, and its most strident fans will always push for it to be considered viable in the meta.

Surely, the developers of Pokemon Unite would be able to alter the creature in a way that would make it more enjoyable and effective in Unite Battles.

So far, Tencent has been mum on changes for Garchomp, instead focusing on future Unite License releases like Clefable. However, every new Pokemon introduced offers an opportunity for a balance patch.

The likes of Garchomp, Cramorant, and Scizor have had fans begging for the developers to step in and improve their favorite characters.

