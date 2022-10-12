"Buff Scizor now": Pokemon Unite community wants buffs to one of the latest licenses

Pokemon Unite has released various playable Pocket Monsters via Unite Licenses in the past few months. However, some players are less than thrilled with the recent release of Scizor, an All-Rounder with an intriguing gameplay mechanic.

In the MOBA title, Scizor technically operates as two Pokemon. Depending on which moveset a trainer chooses, they can play as either Scizor or its prior evolution, Scyther, each with their own strengths and shortcomings. However, compared to Scyther, many members of the Pokemon Unite community have found Scizor much weaker than its earlier evolution.

In a post to the game's official subreddit on October 11, 2022, community member Outrageous_Spot6752 posted an image of Scizor branding a shotgun, reading, "Buff me now." The post was a one-part request and one-part joke, but it got the comments section buzzing.

Pokemon Unite: Reddit concurs with the desire to strengthen Scizor

Despite being evolved, Scizor is considered weaker than Scyther in Pokemon Unite's community (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When Tencent and The Pokemon Company released Scizor as a Unite License, they expected Scizor and Scyther to be two sides of the same coin in Pokemon Unite. Trainers needing a beefier brawler with good damage would evolve Scyther into Scizor, while those who preferred a pure attacker would forego evolution. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, Scizor's damage output has been relatively putrid by comparison.

The Pokemon Unite community has pointed out this major flaw on many occasions, and Scizor has become something of a joke in the game's social media circles. This is due to Scizor being Scyther's evolved form, and therefore it should have at least marginally improved battle capability. This is seen in many of its counterparts who evolve normally and grow in strength in Unite Battles.

One commenter by the name of BrandNewKitten on Reddit cried foul, claiming Scizor is unplayable and that it felt like a rip-off due to its steep 14,000 Aeos Coin price. They stated that they were promised both Scyther and Scizor when they purchased the Unite License but only received one viable Pokemon from the acquisition.

Scizor was originally intended to sacrifice some damage potential to take more damage in Pokemon Unite. Still, players have reported that they can't secure kills and spend more time being knocked out despite Scizor's alleged durability as an All-Rounder. This frailty in both damage and defense has caused the community to inevitably favor Scyther as the more reliable choice.

For many other trainers, the sting of Scizor's inadequacy must have been particularly painful. New Pokemon Unite Licenses are typically made available for microtransaction (Aeos Gem) purchases for one week before they can be purchased with Aeos Coins earned in-game.

Players who have spent real-world currency to acquire Scyther and Scizor will feel burned since they received half of a Unite License after paying actual money.

Hopefully, with upcoming balance patches and content updates, Scizor will have its damage and other attributes tweaked to make it more viable to match its intended function as a bruiser. At present, the Pincer Pokemon simply can't compete with Scyther or many other creatures that share its All-Rounder role, like Machamp or Lucario.

A little attention goes a long way in MOBA games, and fans will likely give Tencent credit for fixing what has been perceived to be broken.

