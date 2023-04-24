Is Pokemon GO Fest 2023 being held in Vancouver in June?

Pokemon GO's annual GO Fest event is one of the most awaited events on the calendar each year. Although Niantic is yet to release any information on the event this year, that hasn't stopped community members from sleuthing and attempting to determine when GO Fest 2023 might arrive.

In a since-deleted Reddit post on the subreddit of the Pokemon GO group, The Silph Road, a user named Ricardorcd believed that they had ascertained the date and location of GO Fest 2023. According to Ricard, they found a post on the website of Vancouver's (Washington) tourism board that seemed to indicate the city would be hosting GO Fest in June 2023.

However, The Silph Road removed the post after multiple outlets, some with direct access to Pokemon GO developers at Niantic, debunked the suggestion.

Pokemon GO fans react to the debunked Vancouver GO Fest leak

Although Niantic ultimately denied that GO Fest 2023 would take place in Vancouver, WA, that didn't stop fans from imagining what that kind of event might be like. Many players were disappointed that Vancouver, British Columbia, wasn't the proposed site of the event, with some joking that Niantic had clearly made a planning mistake. Ricardorcd also apologized for the mix-up, as the posted "GO Fest" date on Vancouver, WA's tourism board was likely related to a local event that also had the same name as Niantic's yearly undertaking.

Although the Vancouver, Washington option was ruled out, one user by the name of InvisibleSoul8 pointed out that Pokemon GO dataminers did find an "Evergreen Ticket" in the game's code.

This may point to Pokemon GO Fest still taking place in the Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Canada certainly can't be ruled out either since the coniferous trees typically coined "evergreens" can be found throughout the country. However, evergreen trees can be found in many other locations, which doesn't exactly help the player base narrow down potential landing spots for GO Fest this year.

It's easy to see how Pokemon GO fans could easily be confused by the post. GO Fest previously arrived in June, including GO Fest Chicago in 2019. However, the majority of GO Fests took place in July or August of their designated year.

GO Stadium, who were among the first creative partners to debunk the Vancouver, WA information, was also asked to confirm the official release date and location for GO Fest 2023. However, the account remarked that they would only be able to do so when Niantic was willing to provide the information.

This certainly makes sense, as Niantic isn't in the business of having Pokemon GO community accounts confirming their official event dates before the company itself can do so.

Whatever the case, it appears as though the community missed the mark on this premature GO Fest announcement. However, the leaking community for the mobile title never rests, and it may not be long before the actual date and location is gleaned ahead of Niantic's official declaration. Otherwise, trainers may have to wait until the developers make their event plans known publicly.

