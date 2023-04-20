Latest Pokemon GO datamine indicates Team Instinct event featuring Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire

Pokemon GO dataminers are back with brand new information on the potential upcoming in-game event. It hints at a very new themed event, most likely to come this Spring. The potentially themed promotion might feature Team Instinct and the Elekid Evolution line.

PokeMiners is a group of dataminers who have been constantly providing the community with information ahead of time. So far, they have correctly predicted many upcoming events and features. Even if their data is not endorsed or confirmed, it still carries certain credibilty.

A Mystic Hero event with Team Mystic's Blanche allowed players to obtain a costumed Lapras with Blanche's hair tie. While some in the community had mixed feelings about it, many considered it an opportunity to acquire the special Lapras.

Pokemon GO dataminers reveal a potential Team Instinct event this Spring 2023

PokeMiners @poke_miners New mons. Called Spring 2023 Instinct. New mons. Called Spring 2023 Instinct. https://t.co/P3OVcBTn7T

The news spread rapidly after PokeMiners posted an image on Twitter. It showed costumed variants of Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire wearing yellow armbands with the logo of Team Instinct, yet to be officially released on the platform. As per the tweet, the assets were labeled "Spring 2023 Instinct," and the armbands suggest Spark's team may have an event before Spring 2023 concludes.

Pokeminers have a successful history of predicting in-game features before they get updated for everyone to access. Since the previous event, A Mystic Hero, featured Blanche from Team Mystic, one can assume the teased Team Instinct event to feature its leader, Spark, and also Elekid. It might be more concrete than a coincidence that Pokemon GO developers had Spark and Elekid in the Rising Heroes poster's background.

It is safe to assume that there will be multiple bonuses and Special Research if the event is real. It might focus on Elekid, like A Mystic Hero featured Lapras. But there is also the possibility that the Pokeminers' asset update could just be the developers' trying things out. It might not make it to the game or might come out faster than expected.

More about Elekid in Pokemon GO

The assumed featured monster, Elekid, is an Electric-type with a maximum Pokemon GO CP of 1364. The Pocket Monster stat spread consists of 135 Attack Power, 101 Defense Power, and 128 Stamina Power. None of its stats are extravagant. The monster is an underperformer, and its defense is especially weak, when compared to its attack and stamina.

That said, the Johto region (Gen 2) critter's best Pokemon GO moveset combines Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt (8.59 DPS). Boosted by Rainy weather, its spawn rate and performance greatly increase in such weather conditions. However, due to its Electric typing, the monster is only weak against Ground-type moves and can fairly resist Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks.

