Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Pokemon you can transfer from Pokémon HOME

With the latest update to Pokemon Home bringing the long-anticipated compatibility patch for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, numerous players are flooding the servers to send their beloved traveling companions to the new title. On the opposite side of the spectrum, there are other players who are picking up the previous titles to transfer them into the latest addition.

For players who are going into this new update without any spoilers, knowing what creatures can return in the latest Nintendo Switch game will make their preparations much easier. However, the only way the Pokemon Home application tells players which creatures can come to the Paldea region is through trial and error.

So, what creatures from other regions can players bring into their save files for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? In a similar vein, there are bound to be certain creatures that are more valuable in the newest titles compared to others, thanks to the game's ranked battle mode.

Every Pokemon Home transfer-exclusive creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There has been a massive 119 more Pokemon added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex, thanks to the compatibility patch for the Home application. Given below is a list of every new creature added to the game:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mew

Mewtwo

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Wooper

Quagsire

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Origin Dialga

Origin Palkia

Heatran

Giratina

Origin Giratina

Cresselia

Arceus

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Lilligant

White-Striped Basculin

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Sliggoo

Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Avalugg

Hisuian Decidueye

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Tornadus

Thudurus

Landorus

Meloetta

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Magearna

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzle

Inteleon

Perrserker

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Clayrex

As an observant trainer may notice, a majority of the creatures introduced to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through this external application are Legendary Pokemon. This means that a majority of the creatures will be restricted to the Ubers tier of ranked play, meaning that they will most likely be seen in VGC rather than standard online battles.

What transfer-exclusive Pokemon are the best in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Landorus

Landorus Therian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Landorus in its Therian form has terrorized the metagame of the main series ever since its debut in the back-end of the fifth generation. With its introduction to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Landorus Therian could very well rise again. However, some creatures from the Paldea and Hisui regions could mark the end of its reign.

Landorus Therian's Intimidate ability, Ground and Flying typing, high stats, and great move pool makes it a great choice in both singles and doubles. However, the newest rendition of the meta seems to favor offense more than utility. With this in mind, Landorus is very much capable of falling from grace.

Ursaluna

Ursaluna as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The battling community has its eyes on Ursaluna, thanks to the potential that the Peat Pokemon showed in Legends: Arceus. Ursaluna plays like a standard Normal-type sweeper, thanks to its Guts ability and access to Facade. Pair this with Ursaluna's bulky stat spread and players have one of the best Normal-types in the franchise.

Giratina

Giratina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giratina's Altered form was just given a huge buff thanks to the split of its signature item. While the Griseous Orb was once the item that powered up Giratina and converted it to its Origin form, the conversion bonus was removed and put into the new Griseous Core item, leaving the strengthening effect in the orb.

This allows players to use Giratina's more defensive altered form while still receiving potent attacking power-ups. With this in mind, players should expect to see much more Giratina in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes