Can Landorus be shiny in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Landorus is considered a fairly rare catch in Pokemon GO, with Shiny Landorus being even rarer to encounter. During the ongoing Season of Legends, a Special Research task was given to players, which involved taking snapshots of three Legendary Pokemon - Thundurus, Tornadus, and Landorus. Completing the second step required taking a snapshot of Landorus, which would reward players with 10 Landorus Candies.

If you're looking to complete this unfinished task, the good news is that Pokemon GO has officially announced a 5-Star Raid featuring Landorus. As such, fans don't just have an opportunity to complete this Special Research task, but could likely get their hands on a Shiny Landorus. The raid begins on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 am local time and ends on Monday, April 17 at 10:00 am local time. With a week's time to participate, here's everything you need to know.

Defeat the 5-Star Raid Boss to potentially obtain a Shiny Landorus in Pokemon GO 2023

The Incarnate Forme of Landorus in Pokemon GO officially debuted on April 13, 2021, with its Shiny version being made available on March 1, 2021. Landorus, known as as the Guardian of Fields, originally comes from the Unova region and is a powerful Pokemon.

Since Landorus cannot be found in the wild, there are a few ways to improve your odds of encountering its Shiny variant in Pokemon GO. One way is to collect plenty of Raid Passes and repeatedly participate in Raids. These Passes can either be purchased from the in-game store at a price of 100 Pokecoins, by spinning the Photo Disc at a controlled Gym, or from Raids itself.

As such, Shiny Landorus cannot directly be encountered as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. However, upon defeating the Raid Boss, a Pokemon may appear, and there's a small possibility that it could be a Shiny Landorus. Since the chances of encountering a Shiny Legendary is exceedingly low, this requires great luck and determination.

Despite multiple trainers participating in the Raid, only a handful will have the opportunity to encounter the Legendary Shiny. Thus, the most effective approach is to engage in numerous Raids to improve your chances of finding it. You can use effective Pokemon counters to defeat this 5-Star Raid Boss repeatedly.

Landorus 5-Star raid counters and weaknesses in Pokemon GO 2023

The dual-typing of Ground and Flying provides Landorus with a fair amount of coverage in Pokemon GO. Although it can resist Ice and Water-type attacks, the main takeaways are its weaknesses, with the Legendary Pokemon being weak against Ground, Bug, Electric, Fighting, and Poison-type moves. You can use typings that it's weak against while taking advantage of moves with Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Here are some effective Pokemon and move counters for the new Raid Boss:

Mega and Shadow counters

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Shadow Cursola: Hex and Shadow Ball

Hex and Shadow Ball Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Snarl and Foul Play Mega Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Glalie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Frost Breath and Avalanche Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow Weavile: Snarl and Avalanche

Snarl and Avalanche Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Non-Mega and Non-Shadow counters

Therian Thundurus: Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Origin Giratina: Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Shadow Claw and Shadow Force Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Weavile: Snarl and Avalanche

Snarl and Avalanche Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Hex and Shadow Ball Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Lick and Shadow Ball Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

Snarl and Shadow Ball Xurkitree: Thundershock and Discharge

Thundershock and Discharge Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing

As expected, obtaining a Shiny Landorus through Pokemon GO Raids will be quite a demanding ordeal, but its Shiny rate has been made feasible during the ongoing Raid hours. Only once this Raid Boss is defeated can you determine whether you will encounter its Shiny variant or not.

