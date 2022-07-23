5 strongest Poison-type moves in Pokemon GO, ranked

The Poison typing is known for being one of the best defensive types in Pokemon GO. However, many players tend to overlook its offensive capabilities.

In the main series, Poison-type attacks are held in high regard as they allow trainers to cleave through the bulky Grass-types and Fairy-types that dominate the metagame.

This remains true in Niantic's mobile game. In the Great League, users often encounter Fairy-type Pokemon and the occasional Grass-type. This makes the Poison typing one of the best offensive plays in this tier of play.

However, as with the Pokemon franchise, some attacks are better than others. When it comes to the Poison-type's array of attacks, which of these items perform better than the others?

In other words, which of Pokemon GO's Poison-type attacks can dish out the most damage compared to others in the classification?

Pokemon GO's most potent Poison-type attacks

5) Poison Fang

Much like the main series, some attacks in Pokemon GO have the added benefit of having an additional effect when used. While status effects like paralysis and burn are not present, stat drops are present in the game.

Poison Fang is one of these moves that inflict a stat drop when it hits its target. It has a DPS, or damage per second, of 20.59, base damage of 35, and an energy cost of 33, making it a great move to use repeatedly.

While Sludge, another Poison-type move, has a higher DPS value, Poison Fang's secondary effect makes it much better for most battles.

4) Cross Poison

Drapion using Cross Poison in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cross Poison is one of many charged attacks in Pokemon GO that do a flat rate of damage with no particular bonus effect. This makes it a solid choice for gamers wanting a Pokemon that can deal some burst in an attempt to bait an opponent into wasting a shield or two.

Cross Poison has a DPS value of 26.67, base damage of 40, and an energy cost of 33, the same as Poison Fang.

3) Sludge Wave

Sludge Wave is one of the more common Poison-type attacks in Pokemon GO because it is available on some of the more common Pokemon in the game. Swampert, Palpitoad, and Goodra are familiar users of this attack due to their lack of Poison typing, thanks to its helpful coverage in battles.

Sludge Wave has a DPS of 34.38, base damage of 110, and an energy cost of 100.

2) Sludge Bomb

Skrelp using Sludge Bomb in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sludge Bomb is the most commonly used Poison-type attack in Pokemon GO and the main series' competitive metagame. This is for good reason, as both iterations of this move deal respectable damage and are relatively common as the attack is learned by nearly every Poison-type Pokemon.

Sludge Bomb has a DPS of 34.78, base damage of 80, and an energy cost of 50.

1) Gunk Shot

Garbodor using Gunk Shot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Poison-type attack in Pokemon GO in terms of the damage it can put out is Gunk Shot. This attack is one learned by only a select few Poison-types in the game.

Even a couple of surprising candidates like Munchlax and Obstagoon can learn it as well. Gunk Shot has a DPS of 41.91, base damage of 130, and an energy cost of 100.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

