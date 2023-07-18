How to get Rhyperior in Pokemon GO

With Rhyhorn being the next creature of focus for Pokemon GO's weekly Spotlight Hour event, players everywhere are turning their attention to it and its evolutionary line. This has led to many taking an interest in the family's final form: Rhyperior. Since it is one of the best PvE attackers in the game, raiders will not want to miss their chance to get one.

However, obtaining this creature in Pokemon GO is much easier said than done, thanks to the mobile game's item-dropping rates and mechanics. With this in mind, you will likely want to know the best and easiest way to obtain a Rhyperior.

How to evolve Rhyhorn into Rhyperior in Pokemon GO

Rhyhorn as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With trainers getting an opportunity to easily catch a Rhyhorn during the Spotlight Hour, it would be a good idea to wait until then to increase your chances of getting one with great IVs. Once you've picked up your perfect Rhyhorn, the grind can begin. First, you' need to evolve your Rhyhorn into Rhydon using standard Pokemon candies.

To evolve Rhyhorn into Rhydon, you need to collect and consume 25 Rhyhorn candies. Thankfully, with the Spotlight Hour event just around the corner, you shouldn't have any trouble stocking up on this amount. However, you'll likely face some difficulty evolving your Rhydon into Rhyperior since you'll need to collect 100 Rhyhorn candies and a Sinnoh Stone to do so. Although the candies require a bit of a grind, the real issue lies in their item requirements, as Sinnoh Stones and other evolutionary items are some of the hardest things to get in Pokemon GO.

Sadly, the trade requirement needed in the main series is not present for Rhydon in Pokemon GO, meaning that the grind for the candies and items is mandatory.

How to find a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Thankfully, there are many ways you can go about grinding for a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO. The first method is through Research Breakthroughs. However, since a Research Breakthrough has a chance to offer any evolutionary item, finding a Sinnoh Stone through this method is not guaranteed.

You can also find this item by battling any Team Leader (both Trainer Team leaders and Team GO Rocket Leaders) in the game. Finally, you can acquire a Sinnoh Stone by chance from the Battle League and other PvP battles. Although it is rare, this is the method many prefer, thanks to its more engaging gameplay.

Is Rhyperior any good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Official artwork for Rhyperior (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rhyperior is only viable in the Master League, which is free from the Grass and Water-types used in the lower tiers of play. However, even there, Rhyperior is around the B-tier at best.

Where Rhyperior truly shines is in its PvE capabilities, so it is definitely an asset for those who participate in Raid Battles regularly.