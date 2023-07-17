Best Rhyperior moveset in Pokemon GO 

With Rhyhorn being the subject of Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour event, players worldwide are turning their attention to the creature as well as its two evolutions. The final form of the evolutionary line, this monster has been a staple among trainers for a long time for its great performance in battles, raids, and gym defense.

However, some players who are yet to experience Rhyperior in battle may not know how to utilize this creature. As experienced battlers will know, simply having it at one's disposal does not guarantee victory. Every creature species has its own preferred playstyle, stat spread, and moveset.

So what should players know about Rhyperior in Pokemon GO before they use it?

How to use Rhyperior in Pokemon GO PvP

Rhyperior as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know about any given Pokemon before they use it in battle is its elemental typing. Understanding this can help them understand when to use their party members against a certain opponent. In the case of Rhyperior, it sports a decent combination of Ground and Rock.

This is a common combination type in the franchise, especially in the first two generations where Rhyhorn and Rhydon debuted. While this combo is more offense focused, it tends to crumple fairly easily to compensate for the defensive stat distributions creatures of this combination possess.

Rhyperior is weak to Ice, Steel, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks while having a double weakness to Water and Grass.

This Pokemon's biggest claim to fame is its great stat spread. It possesses an attack of 241, defense of 190, and stamina of 251. Though its defense may appear to be its weak point, it pairs incredibly well with its massive stamina. The high attack stat also leaves Rhyperior as not just a damage sponge but a huge threat to weakened teams.

What moves should Rhyperior learn in Pokemon GO?

Rhyperior as seen in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though players may want to maximize their Rhyperior's damage output by taking the moves with the strongest base power, this does little to utilize the rest of its amazing kit. Rhyperior's massive bulk means that the creature excels at spamming charged attacks into squishy enemy teams.

As such, players should focus on taking a more defensive moveset akin to something used on a tank.

Players looking to use Rhyperior in competitive play should take a moveset comprised of Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker, and Earthquake. This maximizes both its damage output utilizing this playstyle as well as granting Rhyperior some decent coverage options.

However, to get Rock Wrecker these days, players will need to use an Elite Charged TM.

Is Rhyperior good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Rhyperior is an interesting case in terms of its viability. Though significantly lesser in lower tiers of play like the Great and Ultra Leagues due to high amounts of Water, Grass, and Steel types, the monster sees consistent success in the Master League.

However, where Rhyperior truly shines is in Pokemon GO's PvE scene. This monster is notorious for being one of the best raid battlers in the game. As such, those with access to one should focus on using it there, although it can also be used competitively.