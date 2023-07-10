Pokemon GO Battle League (July 2023): Best Master League team recommendation

One of the most popular aspects of Pokemon GO is its ever-expanding competitive scene. Since the game's battle system is much different compared to anything else the series has done thus far, many players appreciate the breath of fresh air that Niantic's mobile game provides. However, even the casual mobile title has its own kind of metagame, leading many to seek out optimal strategies.

One of the more interesting formats that trainers can participate in is the Master League. This is the bracket that only the strongest creatures in the game can participate in. Sporting a restrictive combat power threshold of 2,500 or higher, only seasoned trainers will be able to succeed in this format. Having a solid grasp on some of the tier's best teams can help newcomers find their footing in the competition.

Pokemon GO's best picks in Master League

Official artwork for Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off with Master League's best lead at the moment, Groudon saw significant buffs following the recent GO Fest surrounding the Hoenn region. This is thanks to the event adding one of the most powerful Ground-type moves, Precipice Blades, to Groundon's movepool. The addition has resulted in the powerful titan ruling over Master League's metagame with an iron fist.

A combination of Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch is the best possible moveset for players looking to win battles in Pokemon GO using Hoenn's Legendary Pokemon of the land. However, Groudon comes up short when put against other popular metagame choices like Lugia, Dragonite, Yveltal, and Kyogre.

Lugia as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Lugia being the first instance of a defensive Legendary in the franchise, many thought it would fall off as years go on. Thankfully, the ruler of the sea is still showing newbies how its done over 20 years later, being one of the best picks for Pokemon GO's Master League.

Lugia is extremely bulky which makes it perfect for outlasting many metagame staples. However, with its damage output being a little lower than the standard, as well as its lack of an impressive movepool, Lugia can fall short against Steel and Water-types like Metagross, Dialga, and Gyarados. Nevertheless, Lugia is still worth using if players have one.

Altered Giratina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Altered Giratina has been a staple in Pokemon GO's Master League for some time now as it is one of the only creatures that keeps Mewtwo in check. Being one of the only Ghost and Dragon-types in the franchise, the uncommon typing can catch many trainers off-guard, making it as oppressive on defense as it can be on offense.

With Giratina's bulk being its claim to fame, the creature loses against those that can outlast it, as well as those that can spam it with super-effective attacks like Dialga, Zacian, Lugia, and the Origin Form of Giratina. However, it is still Master League's best Dragon-type by far with very little competition.

While these three creatures are incredibly rare, they make up a solid majority of top-performing teams in Pokemon GO's Master League, requiring players to at least have knowledge of them. Knowing this can either help gamers effectively use them, or plan a strategy to specifically counter each of the three.

