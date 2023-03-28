Can Lugia be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

If there is one thing that Pokemon GO players can agree upon (and its not a long list), it is their combined love for collecting rare pocket monsters and their more coveted shiny versions.

Lugia has been around in the mobile game for a while, having made a comeback for several events, and most veteran players most likely have it in their collections already.

However, if you are new to Pokemon GO, now is your chance as the Diving Pokemon will be a 5-star Raid Boss from 10:00 am local time on March 28 to 10:00 am local time on April 10. It will also appear extensively during the Raid Hour on March 29, 2023 from 6:00-7:00 pm local time.

You might also be wondering if you might encounter the shiny version of Lugia during this period. If so, don't worry, this article has you covered on all that you need to know with respect to it.

Shiny Lugia is available from Pokemon GO 5-star Raids in March 2023

Lugia was the first Legendary pocket monster to be introduced to Pokemon GO players way back in 2018. It also had the first featured shiny form of a Legendary Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game.

Once a shiny form of a creature is released in the game, it remains forever, and there is always a chance that it can be shiny whenever you encounter it in the game. The chances are fairly slim, of about 1-in-62.5, so you will probably have to try a couple of times over the two weeks that Lugia is available to find one, but with enough perseverence you may encounter one.

Like most Legendary Pokemon, Lugia even in its normal state looks very impressive. It has a body that is a hybrid between a bird and a dragon that is white with a blue belly and dark blue plates on its back, eyes, and tail. In its shiny form, the blue gets are replaced by a pink-ish belly and maroon plates on eyes, back, and tail.

Best counters for Lugia in Pokemon GO

For a chance to encounter shiny Lugia in the game, you will have to defeat the 5-star Raid Boss first. For this, you will need to know how to best counter the creature.

Lugia is a Flying Psychic-type, which means it is weak to Electric, Ghost, Dark, Rock, and Ice-type attacks. Given that Lugia is a very powerful Legendary Pokemon, you should go into the raid with at least three more people and with high-CP creatures of your own.

The following pocket monsters with these Fast and Charged Moves are best suited to counter Lugia:

Mega Gengar: Lick + Shadow Ball

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang + Wind Charge

Mega Houndoom: Snarl + Foul Play

Mega Glailie: Frost Breath + Avalanche

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw + Rock Slide

With these things in mind, you are now all set to catch your very own Shiny Lugia when it appears in Pokemon GO.

