Pokemon GO Lugia raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Beginning on March 28, 2023, Pokemon GO's next 5-star raid boss will appear for the Let's GO! event. Thundurus (Incarnate Forme) will give way to the Legendary Pokemon Lugia, who will remain a 5-star raid boss until April 10, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

If trainers have missed out on capturing Lugia in the past or simply want to catch a shiny variant and one with high IV stats, this raid should prove quite helpful.

However, Lugia is no slouch in battle. Pokemon GO players would be wise to enter its raid with a team of powerful counters with high CP and IV stats of their own.

When it comes to picking the top counters against Lugia in Pokemon GO, there are plenty of options available.

Top move and Pocket Monster counters to beat Lugia in Pokemon GO

A capable Electric-type Pokemon like Xurkitree should deal great damage to Lugia in Pokemon GO (Image via Poke Daxi/YouTube)

As a Flying/Psychic-type creature in Pokemon GO, Lugia takes super effective damage from Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves. If trainers focus on using these moves and matching their types to Pokemon of the same type, they'll deal even more damage, thanks to the game's Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

When dealing with a 5-star raid boss like Lugia, it's highly advised to match a Pokemon's type to the moves it's using and that those moves deal super effective damage. This ensures that trainers deal high DPS throughout the raid.

Additionally, Pokemon GO players can't just enter the raid with any Pocket Monster that has a type advantage on Lugia. These creatures will need to have high CP and also possess quality IV stats to ensure they can deal enough super effective damage to take down Lugia in the allotted time.

Top Pokemon counters to beat Lugia

Mega Gengar

Mega Banette

Mega Manectric

Mega Houndoom

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Xurkitree

Zekrom

Hydreigon

Origin Forme Giratina

Rampardos

Therian Forme Thundurus

Darkrai

Weavile

Chandelure

Gholdengo

Unbound Forme Hoopa

Rhyperior

Galarian Darmanitan

Tyrantrum

Confined Forme Hoopa

Electivire

Magnezone

Raikou

Top move counters to beat Lugia

Thunder Shock

Discharge

Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Bite

Brutal Swing

Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Snarl

Foul Play

Rock Throw

Payback

Crunch

Volt Switch

Zap Cannon

Frost Breath

Avalanche

Shadow Ball

Powder Snow

Weather Ball (Ice)

Thunderbolt

Lick

Hex

Astonish

Rock Wrecker

Ice Fang

Meteor Beam

In addition to using the right counters, players will also want to stockpile healing items like potions and revives to keep their team in top shape during the raid. Furthermore, though some players can beat Lugia solo, there's nothing wrong with inviting friends into the raid for assistance.

Beating Lugia faster using multiple players should ensure that this raid boss is beaten quickly and the maximum rewards are doled out in the end.

