Pokemon GO Lugia raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Beginning on March 28, 2023, Pokemon GO's next 5-star raid boss will appear for the Let's GO! event. Thundurus (Incarnate Forme) will give way to the Legendary Pokemon Lugia, who will remain a 5-star raid boss until April 10, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.
If trainers have missed out on capturing Lugia in the past or simply want to catch a shiny variant and one with high IV stats, this raid should prove quite helpful.
However, Lugia is no slouch in battle. Pokemon GO players would be wise to enter its raid with a team of powerful counters with high CP and IV stats of their own.
When it comes to picking the top counters against Lugia in Pokemon GO, there are plenty of options available.
Top move and Pocket Monster counters to beat Lugia in Pokemon GO
As a Flying/Psychic-type creature in Pokemon GO, Lugia takes super effective damage from Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves. If trainers focus on using these moves and matching their types to Pokemon of the same type, they'll deal even more damage, thanks to the game's Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).
When dealing with a 5-star raid boss like Lugia, it's highly advised to match a Pokemon's type to the moves it's using and that those moves deal super effective damage. This ensures that trainers deal high DPS throughout the raid.
Additionally, Pokemon GO players can't just enter the raid with any Pocket Monster that has a type advantage on Lugia. These creatures will need to have high CP and also possess quality IV stats to ensure they can deal enough super effective damage to take down Lugia in the allotted time.
Top Pokemon counters to beat Lugia
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Banette
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Absol
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Xurkitree
- Zekrom
- Hydreigon
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Rampardos
- Therian Forme Thundurus
- Darkrai
- Weavile
- Chandelure
- Gholdengo
- Unbound Forme Hoopa
- Rhyperior
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Tyrantrum
- Confined Forme Hoopa
- Electivire
- Magnezone
- Raikou
Top move counters to beat Lugia
- Thunder Shock
- Discharge
- Charge Beam
- Fusion Bolt
- Bite
- Brutal Swing
- Shadow Claw
- Shadow Force
- Smack Down
- Rock Slide
- Thunder Fang
- Wild Charge
- Snarl
- Foul Play
- Rock Throw
- Payback
- Crunch
- Volt Switch
- Zap Cannon
- Frost Breath
- Avalanche
- Shadow Ball
- Powder Snow
- Weather Ball (Ice)
- Thunderbolt
- Lick
- Hex
- Astonish
- Rock Wrecker
- Ice Fang
- Meteor Beam
In addition to using the right counters, players will also want to stockpile healing items like potions and revives to keep their team in top shape during the raid. Furthermore, though some players can beat Lugia solo, there's nothing wrong with inviting friends into the raid for assistance.
Beating Lugia faster using multiple players should ensure that this raid boss is beaten quickly and the maximum rewards are doled out in the end.