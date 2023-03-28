Can Alakazam be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Pokemon GO fans may be divided over a vast majority of topics, but one thing that unites them is their love for shinies. Shiny versions of pocket monsters sport a slightly different coloration that their regular forms and appear very rarely compared to the regular ones. This makes them extremely elusive and therefore much sought after.

Mega Alakazam has returned to Pokemon GO in Season 10: Rising Heroes. Players can find Mega Alakazam appearing in Mega Raids around them from 10:00 am local time on Tuesday, March 28 to 10:00 am local time on Monday, April 10.

The Pokemon is powerful on its own accord, and definitely worth catching. But the hunters might be wondering if they will be able to catch the shiny form of this creature after they beat it in battle.

Shiny Alakazam is available in Pokemon GO Mega Raids in March 2023

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The Let’s GO event has kicked off around the world!



#RisingHeroes It’s time to GO, Trainers!The Let’s GO event has kicked off around the world! It’s time to GO, Trainers!The Let’s GO event has kicked off around the world!#RisingHeroes https://t.co/sggC3uKO3g

Alakazam is one of the coolest (and most intimidating) looking pocket monsters out there. It is one of the OG psychic-types to have been introduced in the first generation of the Pokemon franchise.

Abra, the first stage of the Alakazam evolution line, is one of the rarest shiny spawns in the game. But since the creature was once released as a shiny, it became possible to have shiny evolved forms thereafter, according to the game's norms.

Mega Alakazam made its Pokemon GO debut back in September 2022, during the Psychic Spectacular event. The regular variant of the creature caught from those raids could be shiny, so the ones you find in raids in March 2023 also stand a chance to come with the coveted sparkling versions.

Normally it has a dark yellow skeletal body with brown armor-like enhancements over its chest, forearms, shoulders, and knees. The shiny variant of the creature, on the other hand, sports a slightly lighter body color and its armor is violet instead of brown. This adds enough distinctiveness to make it extremely catch-worthy.

Best counters for Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO

The easiest way to get a shiny Alakazam encounter is by beating its Mega Raid Boss version. It is a pure Psychic-type pocket monster, which means it has only three weaknesses: Ghost, Dark, and Bug.

Going in with a powerful, high-CP creature with a type advantage should make the battle fairly easy for you to win, as long as you keep the raid timer in mind. The following Pokemon with these respective Fast and Charged Attacks will give you the best chance when you take it on in battle:

Mega Gengar: Lick + Shadow Ball

Lick + Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom: Snarl + Foul Play

Snarl + Foul Play Hydreigon: Bite + Brutal Swing

Bite + Brutal Swing Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter + X-Scissor

Now you know everything you need to know about catching a shiny Alakazam in Pokemon GO during the ongoing Let's GO event.

Poll : 0 votes