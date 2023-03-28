Pokemon GO Mega Alakazam raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's ongoing Let's GO! event still has plenty to offer, including a Mega Raid change on March 28, 2023. On that day, Mega Venusaur will be swapped out in Mega Raids for Mega Alakazam.

Considering that defeating this boss will provide trainers with Mega Energy and the chance to capture an Alakazam, the Mega Raid should prove quite popular.

However, trainers will need a capable and powerful team of counters to defeat Mega Alakazam. Fortunately, this boss has a lone elemental type, making it both easier to exploit in type advantages and easier to defend against.

If trainers are looking for top counters to Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO, they'll have more than a few options at their disposal.

Top Pocket Monster and move counters to beat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO

Dark-type Pokemon like Darkrai can give Mega Alakazam a tough time in Pokemon GO raids (Image via Niantic)

As a Psychic-type creature in Pokemon GO, Mega Alakazam is susceptible to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type damage. Even better, if trainers use these moves with a Pocket Monster of the same elemental type, they'll deal even more damage, thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

This is advised, as players will need to deal all the damage they can muster to quickly defeat Mega Alakazam and finish its raid, resulting in optimal rewards after completion.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type creatures that can give Mega Alakazam a tough time in Pokemon GO. However, before using these counters and moves, trainers will want to make sure they've powered up their team as much as possible.

It's also best if the Pokemon being used to counter Mega Alakazam have high IV stats to ensure they don't miss out on dealing maximum damage.

Top Pokemon counters to Mega Alakazam

Mega Gengar

Mega Banette

Mega Houndoom

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Beedrill

Mega Scizor

Mega Sceptile (with Fury Cutter)

Hydreigon

Origin Forme Giratina

Darkrai

Unbound Forme Hoopa

Chandelure

Gholdengo

Pheromosa

Confined Forme Hoopa

Guzzlord

Yveltal

Weavile

Zoroark

Zarude

Vikavolt

Yanmega

Honchkrow

Tyranitar

Lunala

Altered Forme Giratina

Genesect

Bisharp

Escavalier

Trevenant

Top move counters to Mega Alakazam

Bite

Brutal Swing

Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Snarl

Shadow Ball

Astonish

Hex

Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Lick

Sucker Punch

Dark Pulse

Foul Play

X-Scissor

Crunch

Fury Cutter

Megahorn

In addition to picking the right counters for this raid, Pokemon GO players will want to stock up on healing items to keep their team upright in the battle. Furthermore, it's wise to keep in contact with fellow trainers who would be willing to join the raid. Ideally, these trainers should be capable of countering Mega Alakazam with the same (or similar) creatures and moves.

With all of these suggestions met, defeating Mega Alakazam should be much easier and result in faster raid completion times as well as better overall rewards.

