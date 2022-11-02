How to find Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

There are many ways to evolve Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Although everyone is familiar with the method of acquiring candies, not every trainer is familiar with using evolutionary items to help their traveling companions achieve higher forms. One of the many items players may find themselves in need of is the Sinnoh Stone.

Veterans of the main franchise will know that the fourth generation, which marked the debut of the Sinnoh region, was a turning point for the series. Many see this time as an experimental period for the franchise. These games focused on the social aspects, given the mainstream uprising of wireless internet.

Most players remember this period for the many new evolutions for classic Pokemon that came from these sets of games. Obtaining these new evolutions in Pokemon GO requires the use of the Sinnoh Stone item. However, some players may have a hard time getting their hands on one.

Everything to know about Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon GO

Weavile is a creature that requires the Sinnoh Stone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Sinnoh Stones when looking for one in Pokemon GO is that there is no way to guarantee finding one. These types of items cannot be bought from the store or earned in any current field research task. Rather, whether or not players actually find one is entirely up to luck.

Although there is no way to find Sinnoh Stones by completing a field research task, trainers have a chance to find one in Pokemon GO through the research breakthrough package. These can be earned after completing at least one field research task over a seven-day time period.

Once the player has earned their research breakthrough package, they will receive an assortment of items, with one having a chance to be any of the evolutionary items in the game. This can be a tedious way to grind for Sinnoh Stones, since players can only attempt this method once every seven days, not accounting for missed days.

These items can also be earned by winning battles in Pokemon GO's Battle League. As trainers are well aware, they can earn all sorts of items from winning battles. This evolutionary item just happens to be one of many that they can earn. The Great League will be the easiest to grind, as the other tiers are full of Legendary Pokemon.

Battling and defeating one of the four leaders of Team GO Rocket can also yield the chance of finding Sinnoh Stones. Given how easy these fights can be for experienced players, many prefer to use this method to find these types of items. Active players can grind these fights easily if there are a large number of Rocket-controlled Pokestops in their area.

Completing the Pokestop seven-day streak also results in a high chance of finding evolutionary items. Although they are never guaranteed to be a Sinnoh Stone, trainers who play the game regularly will have no problem completing this task as it weaves into basic gameplay so effortlessly.

Poll : 0 votes