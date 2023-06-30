How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in July 2023? Best counters, lineups, and more

With the beginning of a new month, Pokemon GO players may find themselves wondering if the teams of Team GO Rocket's leaders have seen any changes. The first of these foes is Cliff, known for having creatures with high attack and defense — many gamers struggle in this boss fight. As experienced players may know, battles against such Team GO Rocket enemies are the only way players can get their hands on certain types of Shadow Pokemon.

In certain circumstances, one can even find a Shadow Beldum that evolves into arguably one of the best creatures in this game. Before running head-first into a fight against Cliff, it would be a great idea to examine what this enemy can bring to a battle. Thankfully, this leader's Pocket Monsters are relatively easy to counter once players know what could appear.

It's also worth noting such foes' lineups remain stagnant for a couple of months, making them very predictable after a while.

How to counter Cliff in Pokemon GO

Aerodactyl as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first creature Cliff will always use when opening the battle is his trusty Shadow Aerodactyl. This is also the creature that players will have an opportunity to catch if they beat the Team GO Rocket leader. Since Aerodactyl is a very rare monster in Pokemon GO, players will want to get their hands on it while they can.

Though it has a lot of weaknesses, gamers should focus on bringing a Water-type to the fight. This is due to other creatures that could appear in the later stages of this battle. Since players can only bring three Pocket Monsters, they need to be very considerate of what they choose. Bulky Water-type entities like Suicune or Milotic will be great for this fight.

Slowking as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the next stage of this battle, Cliff can use Slowking, Gallade, or Cradily. That last creature is the best-case scenario; the other two are much more likely to appear. As such, you will need to bring a Dark-type to deal with them. Scrafty is a great choice here, as it is both a Fighting and Dark-type creature. This will help with all stages of this fight.

Scrafty also has access to the self-buffing Power-Up Punch, allowing it to easily steamroll Cliff in Pokemon GO. Both Slowking and Gallade have the potential to dish out unreal amounts of damage. With this in mind, players should avoid using creatures with low bulk. This is another area where Scraft excels. It has great bulk and offers a large damage output potential.

Tyranitar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though this stage does host Tyranitar and Mamoswine, two incredible battlers in Pokemon GO, it is the easiest to prepare for. This is thanks to both of those entities being weak to Water. Moreover, Dusknoir, the third creature Cliff can use, is vulnerable to Dark-type attacks.

As such, no special preparations should be made in regard to this stage of the fight. That is because trainers who have followed this guide will have all the counters they need. A blueprint of an optimal team for this fight in Pokemon GO would be Sharpedo, Scrafty, and Milotic.

Poll : 0 votes