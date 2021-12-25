Pokemon GO: Which attacks are best for Pikachu?

Regardless of whether it’s good or not, many trainers are still going to try and use Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

It’s hard to ignore the mascot of this beloved franchise. Pikachu is just about as recognizable a name as Mickey Mouse or Tom Brady nowadays, so naturally they should make Ash Ketchum’s partner a strong Pokemon.

However, that isn't the case as Pikachu is statistically mediocre, but that doesn’t mean trainers shouldn’t use the Pokemon for nostalgia’s sake.

Best moveset for beloved Electric-type Pokemon

Just like in Pokemon Yellow, Pikachu becomes pretty strong once it can learn Thunder Shock. In Pokemon GO, this move charges 9 energy per use in PvP. Since the move only lasts a second, this translates into 9 EPS.

Thunder Shock also gets the benefit of STAB. Pikachu’s other fast move option, Quick Attack, is a Normal-type move that has a slightly higher damage output, but doesn’t charge as much energy.

Pikachu has worn many hats, including this explorer hat (Image via Niantic)

Surprisingly, one fast move trainer should definitely try to teach Pikachu is Surf. This will require an Elite TM since it’s a legacy move from a past Community Day, but it helps Pikachu out in several matchups and also serves as a shield bait option.

Of course, Pikachu already has Discharge, which has a small energy cost and can be used to bait shields too. Surf, however, actually costs less energy and has the same base power. It also can deal with Ground-types, which are Pikachu’s main weakness.

Using Surf won’t completely invalidate every Ground-type Pokemon. Some of them either still take neutral damage from Surf (Swampert) or are sturdy enough to take a couple of Surfs (Galarian Stunfisk).

There are other Pokemon like Rhyperior and Golem, though, who will take quadruple damage from the move. Pikachu can probably afford to stay in on one of these Pokemon and charge up a Surf before they take too much damage themselves.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pikachu will want to pair that move with Wild Charge, one of the best Electric-type charge attacks in the game. At 90 base power, it actually has the same damage output as Thunderbolt. Wild Charge only requires 45 energy to use, though, whereas Thunderbolt needs 55.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul