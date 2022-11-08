How to get Mewtwo in Pokemon GO in November 2022

Catching a Mewtwo is surely a cherished dream of Pokemon GO players. Over the years, the Legendary pocket monster has become one of the most iconic faces of the franchise, especially because of its sheer power and the detailed lore around it. The Pokemon was added to the AR title back in 2017.

Rare Pokemon (like mythical and legendary beasts) are not easily available in Pokemon GO. In most cases, Niantic makes them available for a limited time through raid battles and special research stories. Although the powerful artificial Pokemon is not available in the wild for players to catch, Mewtwo has previously appeared as a raid boss in five-star and EX raids.

Niantic recently announced that players would soon get the chance to catch the shadow variant of the Legendary Pokemon. Players can then choose to purify their catch into their standard form.

Team GO Rocket takeover will begin later next week and will mark the return of Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

The blurb for the event in the announcement from Niantic went as follows:

"Save Shadow Mewtwo! Giovanni’s greed and ambition knows no limits, and this time his machinations include using Shadow Mewtwo!"

This event will take place from November 14 at 12 am to November 17 at 8 pm local time. It gives players worldwide a chance to nab one of the rarest prizes in the AR title: Shadow Mewtwo. Giovanni is bringing the shadow variant of the Legendary artificial Pokemon to the event, and all those who defeat him have a chance to catch the beast.

The Special Research story involving Shadow Mewtwo will be made available at the beginning of the event and will be available to claim until the end of the Season of Light on December 1 at 10 am. After progressing through the Special Research story, players will be able to claim a Super Rocket Radar that they can use to look for Giovanni.

Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon like Hydreigon, Darkrai, and Origin Giratina are great choices to tackle Shadow Mewtwo. Bug-type Pokemon can also be utilized.

Team GO Rocket takeover highlights

Both Team GO Rocket Grunts and their leaders will utilize different Shadow Pokemon to do their evil bidding. They have also turned the following Pokemon into their Shadow variants and will use them during the event:

Shadow Alolan Diglett

Shadow Onix

Shadow Natu

Shadow Wailmer

Shadow Golett

The event bonus will see Team GO Rocket spawning frequently at PokeStops and in balloons. Players can also use a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

The event will also mark the debut of Shiny Pawniard in Pokemon GO, with lucky players having a chance to catch it by hatching a 12 km egg. Players will be able to get 12 km eggs by defeating Team GO Rocket leaders in the game. The following Pokemon will hatch from eggs after players walk the required distance:

Larvitar (shiny available)

Absol (shiny available)

Skorupi (shiny available)

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard (shiny available)

Vullaby (shiny available)

Deino (shiny available)

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

The event will also have a Field Research task that will award Pokemon GO players with a Mysterious Component. This sums up all that players need to know about the upcoming event. Given that Shadow Mewtwo is up for grabs, Pokemon GO players won't want to miss out on the opportunity.

This week also marks the long-anticipated debut of the Ultra Beast Guzzlord, who will appear all over the world out of Ultra Wormholes. The Pokemon will be a five-star raid boss from November 8 at 10 am to November 23 at 10 am local time.

