Where to get Mewtwo in Pokemon GO? Best raid weaknesses and counters

Mewtwo is a legendary Psychic-type Pokemon with 300 Attack, 182 Defense, and 214 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO. This genetically enhanced clone of Mew is considered to be the first-ever legendary Pokemon in the franchise. With powerful telekinetic abilities, this psychic powerhouse has two Mega Evolutions and extremely powerful moves.

Being one of the rarest catches in Pokemon GO, players have to go through thick and thin to obtain this creature. Fans can obtain Mewtwo through Raids as it's generally a Tier 5 Raid Boss. It has two separate Raid Boss Combat Powers, 54148 CP for regular Tier 5 raids and 66318 CP for Tier 5+ raids. Given below is a guide on how you can deal with Mewtwo as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

Disclaimer: Mewtwo isn’t available as a Raid Boss right now. This is merely a guide for players to refer to.

Countering and capturing Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Catching Mewtwo is anything but an easy task as it requires a long list of powerful fighters to beat this legendary Pyschic-type. Unfortunately, Mewtwo is not available in the wild and there are very few occasions where this Pokemon is featured to stand a chance at obtaining it.

Most recently, there was a 5-star Pokemon GO Raid featuring Mewtwo in June 2022, with players even encountering Shiny Mewtwos during the event. The Raid Battle began on Thursday, June 16, at 10:00 am local time and concluded on Friday, July 1, at 10:00 am local time.

Players could also encounter a Shadow Mewtwo through Team Go Rocket Leaders, but it hasn’t been in their lineup lately. Besides these instances, the 'Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research' back in 2021 also offered an encounter with Mewtwo.

Although Mewtwo isn’t available as a Raid Boss right now, it's safe to assume that there will be more events in the future to encounter and catch this legendary Pokemon. With that being said, given below is a list of counters that you can use to deal with this Psychic-type.

Mewtwo 5-Star Raid counters in Pokemon GO

Weavile: Snarl and Foul Play

Snarl and Foul Play Hydreigon: Bite and Dark Pulse

Bite and Dark Pulse Tyranitar: Bite and Crunch

Bite and Crunch Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Snarl and Foul Play Absol: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Snarl and Dark Pulse Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Hex and Shadow Ball Gengar: Shadow Ball and Shadow Ball

Shadow Ball and Shadow Ball Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Trevenant: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Pinsir: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Bug Bite and X-Scissor Yanmega: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Scizor: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Escavalier: Bug Bite and Megahorn

The aforementioned fighters stand the best chance of defeating Mewtwo in battles as they can exploit the Raid Boss' weaknesses against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. As a Pokemon GO Raid Boss, its Combat Power is significantly boosted, which is why players are advised to form a team before challenging this powerful monster.

Besides the aforementioned fighters, Mega and Shadow Pokemon like Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom, and Shadow Mewtwo with the Shadow Ball move are some of the best Pokemon to defeat this 5-Star Raid boss. Since Mewtwo does have a Shiny variant in Pokemon GO, players are advised to look at its tail since a Shiny Mewtwo’s tail is lime green in color.

