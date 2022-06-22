Can Mewtwo be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Niantic has been consistent with bringing impressive and powerful Pokemon to the game. No matter how many come out, though, there will always be some trainers still trying to catch Mewtwo.

Before beasts like Rayquaza and Giratina showed up, this was undoubtedly the strongest Pokemon around. Given its performance in the mobile app, pretty much nothing has changed. Furthermore, catching Metwo easily translates into quick Raid battles and smooth wins in Master League.

Legendary Pokemon available through TCG crossover

Up until June 30, Pokemon GO will be holding its TCG crossover event. The spawns are mostly based on cards that were released in the Pokemon GO pack, the majority of which are from the Kanto region. This means that Mewtwo will be available, as well as its shiny form.

Don’t go looking for Mewtwo in the wild, though. There’s only one way to catch it and that’s through Tier 5 Raids. Trainers will get plenty of opportunities to challenge this Raid. Mewtwo is getting two Raid hours, occurring on June 22 and June 29. Both will begin at 6:00 PM and last till 7:00 PM local time, like for Spotlight Hours.

If any trainers want hopes of beating this Raid boss, they'll need to bring in plenty of allies. According to The Silph Road, this Raid battle would be on hardcore difficulty for even two trainers. Three or more would be recommended for the best results.

Mewtwo will have 2 upcoming Raid hours (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers will also need to bring some solid counters. The best counters to use against Mewtwo are Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom and Shadow Mewtwo with Shadow Ball.

One main feature trainers can look for to identify shiny Mewtwo is the tail. Shiny Mewtwo has a lime green tail, as opposed to the normal purple one.

Even though Mewtwo will be available for a while, trainers might want to think about what day they want to Raid for it. Mewtwo will know the move Shadow Ball up until June 23, after which it will have the move Psystrike.

Realistically, Mewtwo is great with either move. This simply comes down to player preference. The only other way to get Psystrike on Mewtwo is via Elite TM though, so that’s a matter of consideration. Ice Beam can also be useful to have a better matchup against Dragons.

