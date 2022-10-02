5 best Pokemon GO attackers in the current meta

Pokemon GO's meta is ever-changing, constantly going through new updates. The platform is open to all and fun-to-play, but Pokemon GO is an intricate meta-network that demands close inspection and understanding for serious competitors. There is a never-ending pool of movesets, buffs, resistances, type advantages, and many more things to consider while playing the game.

Attackers are always in high demand since they are the main ones that deal damage and secure the win. Known for their powerful attacking stats and well-built offensive movesets, the masters of Pokemon GO meta, are constantly seen trying to figure out which Pokect Moster to choose. Here are some of the best attackers according to the game's meta.

Note : This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Shadow Mewtwo and Mega Gengar, along with three other attackers in Pokemon GO

1) Shadow Salamence

The Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon Shadow Salamence has a max CP of 4239. Initially found in the Hoenn region of Generation III, its best moveset is a combination of the moves Dragon Tail and Outrage (19.98 DPS). Its Pokemon GO stat distribution also favors it with an Attack stat of 277, a standard Stamina stat of 216, and an average Defense stat of 168.

As a Shadow Pokemon, some other moves in its arsenal also start holding value, making it a Fire, Water, or Dark-type attacker. As only a few Pokemon GO fighters resist Dragon-type, it also opens up room for different type-battle possibilities. You can use this Pocket Monster as a heavy-duty allrounder.

2) Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo is about to wreak havoc (image via Niantic)

Originally from the Kanto region, Shadow Mewtwo is a legendary Psychic-type created by Mew's genetic manipulation. Although vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type fighters, it shows high resistance to Fighting and Psychic-Type Pokemon.

Known to be one of the most powerful attackers on the entire Pokemon GO platform. It has a maximum CP of 4724, and its best offensive moveset combines Confusion (15 DPS) and Psystrike (47 DPS). Shadow Mewtwo’s impressive Attack Stat of 300, coupled with its 182 Defense Stat and 214 Stamina Stat, makes it a fantastic attacker whose performance is further boosted by a windy-type climate.

3) Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type with a max CP of 4902 in Pokemon GO. Although its Stamina stat of 155 looks incredibly low compared to other fighters, it has a decent Defense stat of 199 and an incredibly high Attack stat of 349. This makes it one of the heaviest hitters on the entirety of the platform.

Mega Gengar's best moveset combines Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (27.10 DPS). Vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type moves, Mega Gengar is very resistant to Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison, Fairy, and Grass-type attacks. Initially found in the Kanto region (Gen 1), its performance is boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather.

4) Shadow Machamp

Shadow Machamp with its intimidating skillset (Image via Niantic)

Originating from the Kanto region, Shadow Machamp is a fighting type with a maximum Combat power of 3455. Boosted by Cloudy Weather, its best offensive moveset is the combo of Counter and Dynamic Punch (17.30 DPS). These attacks are known to deliver immense damage throughout the platform.

It is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-types and is highly resistant to Bug, Dark, and Rock-type moves. With Pokemon GO Stats of 234 Attack Power, 159 Defense Power, and 207 Stamina Power. It can easily launch a barrage of attacks and has enough stamina to perform the best in every round.

5) Kartana

Kartana is a dual Grass and Steel-type Pokemon GO Ultra Beast. Fairly vulnerable to Fire and Fighting-type attackers as they deal 256% and 160% damage, respectively. It has a vast pool of moves it can resist, such as Poison, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water, Electric, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, and Grass-type attacks.

Regarding its Pokemon GO stats, Kartana might be seen as a glass cannon since it has weak stamina of 139 and an average defense of 182. However, it easily claims the spot as one of the best attackers with its incredible attacking stat of 323. Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade are its best moveset when attacking in gyms and PVP battles, as this combination boasts its highest total DPS.

