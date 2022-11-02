How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Team GO Rocket’s boss Giovanni is a tough opponent in Pokemon GO, so being aware of the right counters to defeat him is vital, especially if you have already fought your way through Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, and other grunts to get to him. A fair amount of effort is required to defeat Giovanni in battle, and players will also have to predict and plan for one of three different Pokemon in the second round.

Equipped with powerful Pocket Monsters on his roster, Giovanni's lineup was powered up even further on July 9, 2022, during the Pokemon GO Battle Weekend event, with Shadow Latios being added to his team. Presently, Giovanni’s team consists of Persian, Nidoking, Machamp, Rhyperior, and Shadow Latios. Given below is a guide to winning a battle against Giovanni in Pokemon GO this November.

How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni is one of the toughest enemies to battle in Team GO Rocket, and players will need a good amount of knowledge in type-battles to beat him.

Persian

Persian is the very first Pokemon that Giovanni uses when players battle against him. The fighter is seen by Giovanni’s side all the way through the anime as well as in different games. Persian is a Normal-type fighter that is only weak to Fighting-type moves and resists only Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO.

Although it seems to be Giovanni’s favorite fighter, it has weak attacking power and feeble defensive capabilities. Considering all of its stats and type settings, the most powerful Pokemon GO counters for Persian would be Lucario, Conkeldurr, Hariyama, Lucario, Machamp, and Breloom.

Nidoking, Machamp, or Rhyperior

The second round is where you will need to predict which Pokemon will be sent out to battle. Giovanni can choose any fighter between the three listed above, so you will need to be prepared to face all of them. Some shared types are prominent between the three options and taking them all into account would be useful for some solid counters.

Both Nidoking and Rhyperior have identical Pokemon GO Ground typing, but Nidoking has a dual type and is also a Poison-type fighter. Rhyperior is also a dual type with a secondary Rock typing. This opens up a Water-type advantage as both Pokemon are weak against it. The most effective counters for them would be Blastoise, Swampert, and Milotic.

Since the Fighting-type Machamp has a 33% chance of showing up, players may sometimes overlook it, but it does appear often. The best counters for this Pokemon would be Starmie, Tentacruel, Mantine, Gardevoir, and Sylveon.

Shadow Latios

Shadow Latios is the final fighter you will face while battling Giovanni. The legendary Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon is the hardest Pokemon to beat on the Team GO Rocket's boss’ roster. Fortunately, it has a list of weaknesses that can be exploited while keeping a list of its resistances in mind.

Although Latios is quite weak against Dark and Ice-type moves, it is not advisable to use them since Machop can easily defeat such Pokemon. Fairy-types are also a known weakness of Latios, but they can be overwhelmed by Nidoking and its Poison attacks. Considering all of this, the optimal option to fight Latios would be Ghost-types.

Pokemon GO players can form a team out of the types that Giovanni’s Pokemon are weak against. This team will be your ladder to completing the hard task of defeating the Team GO Rocket Boss.

