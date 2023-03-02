How to quickly get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

As part of Pokemon Day 2023, Pokemon GO received a Paldea region crossover and re-introduced Gimmighoul. Unlike its original debut, Gimmighoul can now be caught in its Roaming Form, and players can collect its coins to evolve it into Gholdengo.

Like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will need 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo, which can be a tall task.

However, there are a few ways to collect Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO. Trainers will want to utilize as many of them as possible to rack up coins quickly and evolve their Gimmighoul with haste.

For players who may not know where to start with Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO, there are a few things they should know.

Two new items and the return of Golden Pokestops will help players get Gimmighoul coins in Pokemon GO quickly

Two new items should help Pokemon GO players rack up Gimmighoul Coins (Image via Niantic)

While Pokemon GO players can collect coins simply by capturing Gimmighoul in the wild, it can be a slow process on its own. Fortunately, Niantic accounted for this issue and introduced two new items and the return of Golden Pokestops. The two new items, the Coin Bag and the Golden Lure Module, make it much easier to rack up coins in a shorter amount of time.

The bag itself attracts Gimmighoul to the player's location, while the Golden Lure Module converts a standard Pokestop into its golden counterpart, which can be spun for a chance at additional Gimmighoul Coins.

To acquire these items, however, trainers must connect to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch and send a postcard from their postcard book to the Paldea region.

After a player sends their postcard to Paldea for the first time, they'll receive a Coin Bag in return and can continue to obtain one once per day. This will attract Gimmighoul to the player's position, similar to incense.

However, after sending multiple postcards to Paldea, trainers will receive a Golden Lure Module. When attached to a Pokestop, this lure turns the Pokestop gold and allows trainers to spin the stop's photo disc to acquire additional coins.

For maximum efficiency when it comes to obtaining Gimmighoul Coins, Pokemon GO trainers should use the Coin Bag and Golden Lure Module in tandem with each other. If both items are active at the same time, players can roam the vicinity of a Golden Pokestop, catching Gimmighoul to collect coins while spinning the Pokestop disc to accrue additional coins each time the stop refreshes.

It's also important to remain mobile while the Coin Bag is active, as it operates like incense and will spawn more Gimmighoul if the player is moving.

Here's a step-by-step guide to acquiring Gimmighoul coins quickly in Pokemon GO:

Begin each day by sending a postcard to Paldea via the connection function with Pokmon Scarlet and Violet. The first few times will reward you with a Coin Bag, but you'll eventually begin getting Golden Lure Modules as well. Head to a nearby Pokestop and attach your Golden Lure Module to it. Spin the Pokestop, then activate your Coin Bag. Walk around the vicinity of the Golden Pokestop while catching Gimmighoul that spawn from Coin Bags. When your Coin Bag and Golden Lures have expired, send another postcard the next day and repeat the process.

At the end of the day, players will need to use their new items, capture Gimmighoul, and spin Golden Pokestops as much as possible to accrue coins quickly.

Each time a new day arrives, it's time to send postcards to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players will need to make sure they have plenty of friends in Pokemon GO capable of sending them gifts regularly, as this will ensure that they have a steady stock of postcards available to collect Coin Bags and Golden Lures.

Poll : 0 votes