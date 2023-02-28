How to connect your Pokemon GO account with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Following the recent Pokemon Day announcement, The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon GO will have a direct and unique tie-in with the latest entries in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Following the release of the mobile title's new postcard mechanic, the higher-ups have decided to give players a way to easily fill their collections.

Postcards have a direct tie to the notable Bug-type, Vivillon. This creature has an abundance of different forms that it can evolve into, and each form depends on the location at which it does so. As one can imagine, requiring trainers to travel across the world for each form of a mediocre Bug-type is highly unreasonable.

Thankfully, the postcard mechanic aims to let players exchange temporary packets of this required location data through the internet. Recently, with Vivillon making an appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, these postcards now work there as well, but require players to connect their Pokemon GO accounts to their Nintendo Switch.

Transferring postcards: How to connect Pokemon GO to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Various forms of Vivillon as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Connecting Pokemon GO to the Nintendo Switch is not a foreign concept for experienced players. This has been done on many occasions, with one being the sole intention for the implementation in the first place. This being Pokemon Let's GO: Pikachu and Eevee for the Nintendo Switch, which also introduced Meltan and Melmetal to the franchise.

In order for Pokemon GO to be ready for connectivity, players will first need to open the app and enable Bluetooth on their device. Since this is a requirement for the game to run properly in the first place, this should already be done. This can be started by tapping the Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen and then selecting the options menu at the top right section marked by the gear icon.

From there, players will need to locate the "Connected devices and services," option which should be towards the bottom. Once this has been done, select "connect to Nintendo Switch" and head over to the Nintendo Switch console to prepare for the next set of instructions.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the first thing players will want to do is access the Mystery Gift option. This can be done by pressing the X button and selecting the Poke Portal. Once there, there will be a new option: "Connect to Pokemon GO." Simply pair the account and follow the on-screen instructions to continue.

Once the accounts have been synced, the only thing left to do is to choose the postcards they wish to send to their console game from Pokemon GO. This can be done from the postcard book, which can be accessed from the trainer's profile menu. Once the requested item is selected, it can be transferred to the console at the player's command.

Once they have their postcards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they will be able to evolve their Vivillon in-game to match the variety of postcards in their collection. As an added bonus, trainers should keep an eye on their Pokemon GO application after they transfer their postcards for a special surprise.

Poll : 0 votes