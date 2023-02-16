Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All active Mystery Gift codes (February & March 2023)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have several free Mystery Gift Codes for players to use. Some of them last until February 28, while others will expire in late March. Players do not need Nintendo Switch Online to claim these rewards.

To use active Mystery Gift Codes, trainers must:

Pause the game and go to Poké Portal. Select the Mystery Gift option. Pick the Get With Code/Password option. Enter the code. Select OK.

After a short moment, the contents of the free rewards will automatically be delivered to the player's account. Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have the same Mystery Gift Codes.

List of all active Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (February & March 2023)

Make sure to select this option if you want to redeem some codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a full list of all active Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

T0KUSE1STUDY: Gives you an Ability Capsule (Expires on February 28, 2023)

Gives you an Ability Capsule (Expires on February 28, 2023) HAPPYVALENT1NE: Gives you a Destiny Knot (Expires on March 14, 2023)

Gives you a Destiny Knot (Expires on March 14, 2023) L0VEL0VEL0VE: Gives you two Love Balls (Expires on March 14, 2023)

Gives you two Love Balls (Expires on March 14, 2023) LETSTERA: Gives you the Tera Blast TM (Expires on March 31, 2023)

There will also be a code with a free Garganacl released later in February. That Garganacl is based on Jiseok Lee's winning 2023 San Diego Regional Championship team.

You can also use the Get via Internet option to get a free Pikachu with a Flying Tera-Type. You only have until February 28, 2023, to get that particular reward.

The following sections will cover more details about the free Garganacl and Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Garganacl Mystery Gift Code

A free Garganacl can be obtained from a code (Image via Game Freak)

The free Garganacl has Leftovers as its item and the following moves:

Salt Cure

Recover

Wide Guard

Protect

It also has a Poison Tera-Type. Competitive Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers should know that it has the same moves, item, and Tera-Type as the one Jiseok Lee used to win the 2023 San Diego Regional Championship.

In similar news, the livestream for the 2023 Oceania International Championships between February 17 and 19, 2023, will reveal the free code for this Garganacl. There will only be a short time to redeem this offer.

You can only claim this free Garganacl once per save file. There isn't anything particularly unique about its moveset, although it should be stated that these moves are competitively viable from the get-go.

Pikachu with a Flying Tera-Type

You will see this if you claim the free Pikachu (Image via Game Freak)

The free Pikachu is only obtainable using the Get via Internet option until February 28, 2023. Its moves are:

Fly

Tail Whip

Thunder Shock

Quick Attack

Pikachu cannot normally learn Fly, making this one of the few ways for players to get this move on this Electric rodent. You can only claim this Pikachu once per save file.

