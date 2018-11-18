Pokémon Let's Go: 4 Differences between Pokémon Let's Go and Pokémon FireRed / LeafGreen

Comparing the GBA games vs Let's Go

Pokémon is returning to it's Kanto exclusive story for the third time, with the latest Pokémon remake Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee. The original games, Red, Blue and Yellow were remade into a Gameboy Advance Port; FireRed and LeafGreen back in 2004. Pokémon Let's Go is more of a remake of Yellow, but with elements from the anime and some original ideas as well.

The original 151 Pokémon are back, with Nintendo bringing back the original music from the original Gameboy games, albeit with some modifications to the tune. Pokémon Let's Go features a completely different overworld and Kanto now feels so much larger! In FireRed / LeafGreen and Red/Blue/Yellow, the small size of your character and the overworld did not capture how much bigger and detailed the Kanto world was.

FireRed and LeafGreen added much more features from the original games made back in 1998. So for comparison purposes, we will compare Let's Go with those games and see how well the third remake still holds up, 14 years after the second one. The game does not include Pokémon from other regions and games and you will not be able to transfer Pokémon from the older games. This is because of the game's connection to Pokémon Go, which still has the original 151 Pokémon.

In this article, we will be comparing how well the graphics have held up, information about starter Pokémon, the reworked system of wild Pokémon and catching Pokémon and the replacement of the Safari Zone with Go Park. There are many other small differences, such as the inclusion of Alolan forms from Sun & Moon and meeting level requirements before competing for the gym badge which is not covered in this article.

#4 Visual Graphics and Overworld

Graphic difference: Pokémon FireRed vs Let's Go

Thanks to the major advancements in gaming technology, Pokémon Let's Go runs at a resolution of 1920x1080. In comparison, FireRed and LeafGreen ran at a resolution of 240 x 160 pixels and the original games ran at a resolution of just 160 x 144 pixels. The overworld in Let's Go is multidirectional, unlike Pokémon games before the 3DS that had only four directions.

The overworld in Let's Go features many small details that were not present in the older Pokémon games, such as 3D models of houses, players crouching when talking to children younger than them and a visual presentation of wild Pokémon. The NPC trainers also do not automatically detect you when you are walking in a certain direction in Let's Go. The player has the option of interacting with the trainer if he chooses to battle them.

