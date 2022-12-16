How to catch Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO

Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon have finally made their way to Pokemon GO, and fans are delighted about the latest developments. It should be noted that players will not be able to encounter the aforementioned Pocket Monsters in the overworld through normal means. The latest launch also brings 18 patterns of Vivillon for trainers to catch from around the world.

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event is currently online in Pokemon GO, and Mega Glalie and Shiny Bermite have made their debuts. The event features its own exclusive Timed Research and Field Research for players to engage in.

Following the release of the latest Pocket Monsters in the popular AR title, this article will help players find and catch them.

How can players get their hands on Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO?

In Pokemon GO, encountering Scatterbug, Spewpa and Vivillon is interlinked with the mechanics of sharing Gifts among trainers and the Postcard book. Trainers will need to pin the Postcards that they receive through Gifts from friends across the world in order to get a chance at encountering Scatterbug in-game.

Vivillon is currently available in 18 different patterns that are dependent on the region the Scatterbug is from and the climate of their habitat. Postcards from different regions will lead to encounters with a Scatterbug that will evolve into a Vivillon sporting that region's pattern. A map has been shared by Niantic detailing the same. The available patterns are as follows:

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra

The first instance of pinning a Postcard in Pokemon GO will provide players with the Vivillon Collector medal page, which they can access through the general medal section by scrolling down the avatar page. The Vivillon Collector medal page contains further sub-medals for the various regions and patterns available.

The first time Pokemon GO players complete pinning three Postcards from a specific region, they will get the opportunity to encounter a Scatterbug from that region. Once they have caught the critter, they will be able to see the pattern that the Pokemon will evolve into on the Pocket Monster's 'Evolve' tab.

Furthermore, players can pin three of their own Postcards per day to complete their own region's sub-medal. Upon completing a tier, players will notice the sub-medal showing the 'catch' option. For additional encounters for each sub-medal, the counter is as follows:

Nine pinned Postcards from the same region for the second encounter with a Scatterbug.

15 pinned Postcards from the same region for the third encounter with a Scatterbug.

15 pinned Postcards from the same region for every additional encounter with a Scatterbug.

Trainers can evolve Scatterbug to Spewpa by utilizing 25 Scatterbug Candy and then later evolve it to Vivillon by using 100 Scatterbug Candy. Although we're only halfway through the month, December 2022 is turning out to be a gala time for Pokemon GO players, and there's still a lot left before the year ends.

