Pokemon GO Vivillon datamine: Postcards, wing patterns, and more

Vivillon, the Scale Pokemon, is finally coming to Pokemon GO in the near future. As fans of the main series are aware, this creature is super unique because of the 20 different wing patterns it can adopt once it reaches its final stage of evolution.

Vivillon is a living nightmare for players looking to fill their Pokedexes with every possible form of a Pokemon. This is due to the seemingly random nature associated with each of its 20 patterns/forms, which can make things difficult when players only need the last one or two to complete their living Pokemon Encyclopedia.

Many fans of the main series shudder at the thought of how these forms will be added and implemented in Pokemon GO. Moreover, the amount of effort it takes to evolve any creature in the mobile experience is frightening. Thankfully, Niantic thought ahead; Vivian will be much easier to transform using the game's postcard feature.

Vivillon in Pokemon GO: Everything known so far

While having to catch twenty different forms of a specific Pokemon may seem like a Herculean task, Niantic went easy on its players by only implementing twenty of the total thirty-eight different patterns of Vivillon that players can find in the main series of the franchise. Here are the twenty forms coming to Pokemon GO:

Archipelago

High Plains Modern

River

Continental

Icy Snow Monsoon

Sandstorm

Elegant

Jungle

Ocean

Savanna

Fancy

Marine

Pokeball

Sun

Garden

Meadow

Polar

Tundra

The upcoming inclusion of these patterns has brought up the question of how players can expect to come across these forms more easily. Thankfully, the answer is in the game's postcard system. This is a welcome change, especially considering that the feature is in the game for visual appeal only. But what does this have to do with Vivillon in Pokemon GO?

Different patterns of the creature are related to different regions. If players have a particular postcard associated with a region that any of the various forms are based on, they will be able to evolve that pattern of Vivillon. This means that if players have a postcard from a tropical environment, they may be able to evolve their Spewpa into a Vivillon with the Sun or Archipelago wing pattern.

However, this method raises a few questions regarding some of the more obscure forms of the butterfly Pokemon. For example, how are players expected to obtain the Pokeball of Vivillon? When it comes to the former, it may be restricted to postcards for special locations where in-person Pokemon GO events take place.

As postcards will be more important than ever in the mobile game soon, a new feature many players have been asking for will also be added with this future update. It will allow players to delete their postcards in mass.

Recent leaks also speculate that the next Collection Challenge will revolve around these 20 patterns of Vivillon. There will also be various medals associated with the forms of this Pokemon.

