How to complete the Bug Out! collection challenge in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Bug Out! event has returned for 2022, and players now have the opportunity to catch plenty of Bug-types they normally wouldn't see very often.

The event began on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 local time and will last until Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 20:00 local time.

To commemorate this year's Bug Out! event, a new collection challenge has been released, promising rewards if trainers are able to collect all the Pokemon listed.

To prep for their participation, Pokemon GO trainers should gather plenty of Pokeballs and berries to aid them in the collection challenge. It also doesn't hurt to grab a few lure modules (particularly mossy lure modules) and incense just to be on the safe side.

Get 15,000 XP and Bug Catcher Pose by completing Pokemon GO's Bug Out! collection challenge

Mega Scizor debuts for this year's Bug Out! event (Image via Niantic)

Fortunately for Pokemon GO trainers, many of the Pokemon needed to complete the challenge are common Bug-types that should appear in just about any area imaginable.

Others are somewhat rarer, but since the Bug Out! event is boosting Bug Pokemon spawns, trainers shouldn't have difficulty finding these species if they search diligently.

To complete the event, trainers will also need to evolve a handful of Pokemon, which should be fairly easy, considering how many candies they can accrue during the event.

Just to be safe, players should be sure to bring plenty of Pinap Berries to make the evolution process easier.

All Requirements for Bug Out!'s Collection Challenge

Catch a Caterpie

Catch a Weedle

Catch a Wurmple

Catch a Grubbin

Catch a Dewpider

Catch a Joltik

Catch a Karrablast

Catch a Shelmet

Catch a Skorupi

Catch a Pineco

Evolve a Wurmple into Silcoon

Evolve a Spinarak into Ariados

Evolve a Ledyba into Ledian

Evolve a Wurmple into Cascoon

Evolve a Kricketot into Kricketune

Evolve a Grubbin into Charjabug

Rewards: 15,000 XP and Bug Catcher Pose

Most of the Pokemon listed above should be fairly easy to detect and catch, especially if trainers spend some time in nature-centric areas like forests, trails, and parks.

Pokemon like Karrablast, Shelmet, Skorupi, and Pineco may take a bit more time to find. This is exactly why bringing lure modules and incense may not be a bad idea.

After the collection aspect of the challenge, it all comes down to evolution. Though several Pokemon in this challenge need to evolve, they don't all evolve the same. For example, Wurmple evolves into Silcoon and Cascoon randomly. This means trainers will likely need to catch a few of them to evolve both species. Other than Wurmple, players will only need candy to evolve the rest of the Pokemon.

However, if Pokemon GO trainers want to evolve Charjabug one step further, they'll need 100 Grubbin candies as well as a magnetic lure module.

Though evolving Charjabug into Vikavolt isn't required to complete the collection challenge, the Pokemon might be nice to have for battle reasons and to complete the Pokedex.

