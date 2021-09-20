How to evolve Wurmple into Caskoon in Pokemon GO

Wurmple, a common Bug-type Pokemon originating from Hoenn, has been in Pokemon GO for some time and pops up in most places where other Bug-type Pokemon are found such as grassy or forested areas.

Wurmple possesses two evolutionary paths in both Pokemon and Pokemon GO. In the original games, a Wurmple would evolve into either Silkoon or Cascoon depending on its personality value, a 32-bit integer that is created when the Pokemon is generated and dictates things like its gender, ability, and nature. However, with this value not transferring over to Pokemon GO, Wurmple's evolutionary path is now randomized.

Pokemon GO: Is there an evolution trick for Wurmple?

Wurmple's evolution in Pokemon GO has been randomized, meaning that players will have to capture multiple Wurmple to obtain both Silkoon and Cascoon (Image via Niantic)

Unfortunately for Pokemon GO trainers, there's no real trick to evolving Wurmple into Silkoon or Cascoon specifically the way that Eevee can utilize the "nickname trick." Since this is the case, trainers hoping to get both Silkoon and Cascoon, and eventually Beautifly and Dustox, will need to catch Wurmple a few times and evolve them with the necessary candies. Fortunately, Wurmple is a pretty common Pokemon in the wild and only requires 12 candies to initiate the first stage of its evolution. If players are having trouble spotting Wurmple in the wild, they can attempt to use Incense or Lure Modules in order to attract them.

Since every base Pokemon catch in Pokemon GO is worth three candies, it only requires four catches without any assistance from berries to evolve Wurmple for the first time. If a Pinap Berry is used before catching Wurmple, the candy yield is doubled and players can evolve a Wurmple in two catches. Since this Pokemon's evolution is so cheap, it should be no difficult task for trainers to catch a few and evolve them. Eventually, the randomization of Wurmple's evolution will work in the favor of the trainer.

Although Wurmple's initial evolution in Pokemon GO is cheap, Silkoon/Cascoon's evolution cost to become Beautifly/Dustox is roughly the same in pricing as most evolutions at 50 candies. So while it'll take a few Wurmple catches to begin the initial evolution, it'll take a few more on top of that in order to reach the end of Wurmple's evolutionary line, more so if Pokemon GO trainers want to complete both lines for their Pokedexes or their roster of Pokemon.

