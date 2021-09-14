Litleo is just one of the many new Pokemon added to Pokemon GO when Niantic brought over Pokemon from the Kalos Region. Players have taken notice of the Lion Cub Pokemon's interesting evolution patterns. Even in the main series games, Litleo has had two different variants upon evolving.

Litleo and its evolution came in the sixth generation of the main series of Pokemon games. Many Pokemon GO players who skipped the series may not know how to get Pyroar.

How does Litleo's evolution work in Pokemon GO?

Litleo as well as a male Pyroar as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, players looking to evolve their Litleo are going to need to first collect the required candy. Litleo evolves through the use of Litleo candy which is granted every time the player either walks with Litleo as their assigned Buddy Pokemon or catches a wild Litleo. After the amount of candy has been obtained, the player can then evolve their Litleo.

Pyroar is one of the few Pokemon in Pokemon GO to have a completely different look when it evolves depending on its gender. While the method of evolution remains the same between genders, the visual design varies heavily. Male Pyroar are easily distinguished by the large fiery mane that surrounds their face. Female Pyroar are determined much in the same fashion except rather than a mane, their hair is only in a long strand off the top of their head and down their back. For players wanting one version over the other, they would simply have to evolve the specific gender of the form they desire.

Additional Information: Pyroar

Also Read

For players looking to use Pyroar in raid battles or Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind.

Pyroar is the first and only Fire and Normal-type Pokemon.

Pyroar is weak to Rock, Water, Ground, and Fighting-type attacks

Pyroar resists Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy, and Ghost-type attacks.

Pyroar has a maximum combat power of 2,767

Pyroar has an attack stat of 221, a defense stat of 149, and a stamina stat of 200

Despite their differing appearance, both male and female Pyroar are identical in terms of their stats, combat power, and the moves they learn.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar