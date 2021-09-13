Pokemon GO: Every way to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

Originally appearing in Generation VI of the mainline Pokemon games in Pokemon: X and Y, Sylveon is the most recent Eevee evolution or "Eeveelution." Like its counterparts, it maintains a single elemental type.

Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokemon. Evolving an Eevee can require a few different steps, but trainers used to evolving other Eeveelutions like Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, and Leafeon are likely used to performing different tasks to obtain the right Eeveelution. There is also the well-known "nickname trick," but this can only be used once per account.

Pokemon GO: Evolving a Sylveon using the nickname trick or the Buddy Pokemon system

Sylveon is the most recent Eeveelution in the Pokemon series as well as being a relatively new addition to Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

When evolving Eevee in Pokemon GO, trainers can use either the nickname trick or the conventional method of evolution. These conventional methods differ depending on the desired Eeveelution, but all of them are straightforward. For Sylveon in particular, the nickname trick can be utilized or players can accure 70 hearts with Eevee as a Buddy Pokemon to activate the evolution.

To utilize the nickname trick, all trainers need to do is open their Eevee's information page via their Pokemon roster screen. They should be able to tap the pencil icon next to the Eevee's name and input a new name. By changing their Eevee's name to "Kira," Eevee can be evolved into Sylveon with a 100% guarantee. However, this trick will only work once, so Pokemon GO trainers should be certain that the Eevee they're evolving is the right one that they want to use as a Sylveon.

Players who don't want to use the nickname trick or those who have already used it will need to set their Eevee as a Buddy Pokemon and start earning hearts. Earning hearts can be achieved in Pokemon GO by playing with your buddy and achieving daily tasks such as petting your buddy, taking them to a new Pokestop, feeding them berries, taking snapshots of them, using them in battles, or traveling together over certain distances. Additional hearts can also be earned when a Buddy Pokemon brings its trainer a souvenir or the trainer takes the Pokemon to a gym or Pokestop that they want to visit.

Once players have earned at least 70 hearts with their Eevee as a Buddy Pokemon, players can evolve the Eevee into Sylveon.

