Niantic recently revealed every detail for December's Community Days in Pokemon GO and trainers are clearly in for a treat should they choose to participate in it. The developers had earlier announced that players will have the chance to encounter all the Community Day Pokemon that were showcased in 2022 and 2021.

Community Day is an excellent opportunity that happens once every month for Pokemon GO trainers to catch the featured pocket monster. The developers also offer themed research tasks, featured attacks, bonuses and more to incentivise players to participate in the event.

This article provides trainers with all the details about this month's Community Days.

Everything you need to know about December 2022 Community Days in Pokemon GO

This month's Community Days will begin on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 9 am local time and conclude on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm local time.

From 2 pm to 5 pm, the wild encounters for the event are as follows:

December 17, 2022

Sandshrew (Shiny variant will be available)

Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny variant will be available)

Alolan Geodude (Shiny variant will be available)

Hoppip (Shiny variant will be available)

Spheal (Shiny variant will be available)

Stufful (Shiny variant will be available)

December 18, 2022

Teddiursa (Shiny variant will be available)

Galarian Zigzagoon (Shiny variant will be available)

Starly (Shiny variant will be available)

Roggenrola (Shiny variant will be available)

Litwick (Shiny variant will be available)

Deino (Shiny variant will be available)

Lucky players will have the chance to encounter the following on either day:

Bulbasaur (Shiny variant will be available)

Dratini (Shiny variant will be available)

Mudkip (Shiny variant will be available)

The One Star Raid bosses for this Pokemon GO event are as follows:

Machop (Shiny variant will be available)

Eevee (Shiny variant will be available)

Roselia (Shiny variant will be available)

Swablu (Shiny variant will be available)

Duskull (Shiny variant will be available)

Shinx (Shiny variant will be available)

Gible (Shiny variant will be available)

Snivy (Shiny variant will be available)

Tepig (Shiny variant will be available)

Oshawott (Shiny variant will be available)

Fletchling (Shiny variant will be available)

The 2 km egg hatches in Pokemon GO for the event are as follows:

Machop (Shiny variant will be available)

Eevee (Shiny variant will be available)

Swablu (Shiny variant will be available)

Duskull (Shiny variant will be available)

Shinx (Shiny variant will be available)

Budew (Shiny variant will be available)

Gible (Shiny variant will be available)

Snivy (Shiny variant will be available)

Tepig (Shiny variant will be available)

Oshawott (Shiny variant will be available)

Fletchling (Shiny variant will be available)

The announcement revealed that if players evolve into any one of the following pocket monsters, they will have an evolved form that knows a featured attack from one of the previous Pokemon GO Community Days. The list is as follows:

Venusaur - Charged Attack Frenzy Plant

Sandslash - Charged Attack Night Slash

Alolan Sandslash - Fast Attack Shadow Claw

Alolan Golem - Fast Attack Rollout

Dragonite - Charged Attack Draco Meteor

Jumpluff - Charged Attack Acrobatics

Swampert - Charged Attack Hydro Cannon

Walrein - Charged Attack Icicle Spear

Staraptor - Fast Attack Gust

Gigalith - Charged Attack Meteor Beam

Chandelure - Charged Attack Poltergeist

Hydreigon - Charged Attack Brutal Swing

Bewear - Charged Attack Drain Punch

Obstagoon - Charged Attack Obstruct

Ursaluna - Charged Attack High Horsepower

The December 2022 Community Day bonuses for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:

Players will have 2x Catch XP

Players will have 2x Catch Stardust

Players will have 1/2 Hatch Distance they place eggs in Incubators

Players will have 2x Catch Candy

Players above level 31 will have 2x chance of getting Candy XL when they catch pocket monsters

Lure modules and Incense will be active for 3 hours during the course of the event

Players will have one additional Special Trade

Players who make trades during the event will do so for 50% less Stardust.

The official announcement also stated that Pokemon GO trainers will have Timed Research that will afford them encounters with previously featured Community Days' pocket monsters from 2021 and 2022. The upcoming Community Day weekend is a great opportunity for those who have missed any of the previous ones to have another crack at catching these pocket monsters.

