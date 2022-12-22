Latest Pokemon GO postcard update makes catching every Vivillon pattern easier

Last week, Niantic announced that Pokemon GO players could come across the entire Scatterbug family in the AR title by pinning postcards. But Vivillon's 18 distinct available patterns became a significant hurdle considering the limited slots available. Niantic recently provided a free update that increased slots for every player postcard book worldwide to ease this issue.

The occasion marked the first appearance of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO. The final evolution form of Scatterbug is available in the Pokemon canon in multiple patterns, and the same is true for the pocket monster. But the method of encountering Scatterbug has been tweaked by Niantic to integrate these patterns into the gameplay.

Niantic increases the postcard book slots in Pokemon GO for players worldwide after the debut of Vivillon and all its colorful patterns

In celebration of Vivillon's debut in the popular AR title, the developers at Niantic recently announced that they were upgrading the postcard book slots by 50 for all trainers worldwide through a free one-time upgrade. For now, Pokemon GO players can pin 350 postcards in total in their books.

The process of encountering Scatterbug and collecting Vivillon's available wing patterns depends on the Gift and postcard mechanics in-game. Players can pin postcards that they receive from other trainers around the world. They can also pin their postcards.

The Vivillon patterns are specific to various regions. Once players pin a certain number of postcards from one region, they will be able to encounter a Scatterbug that can evolve into a Vivillon sporting the pattern of that region. Trainers can follow their progress with the Vivillon Collector medal page. Interested readers can check out more details here.

The large number of patterns that can be collected requires players to pin a lot of postcards. This led to some interesting queries among the Pokemon GO community, with one player asking whether deleting postcards will undo their Vivillon Collector medal progression. Niantic quickly chimed in to ensure that this wasn't the case.

The novel mechanics of encountering Scatterbug and Vivillon patterns was quickly appreciated by fans worldwide. One Reddit user mentioned that the developers' decision took something like postcards they never bothered about and made the player interested in using it without any payment involved, which for them was an absolute win.

It is good to see Niantic making tweaks to the popular AR title based on player feedback on the back of their newly introduced mechanics. The winter festivities are in full swing in-game, and Winter Holiday Part 2 will soon begin.

