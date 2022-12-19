Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet house a large number of critters that trainers will come across during their time in the overworld of Paldea. The new region of Generation 9 is not only populated by Pocket Monsters making their debuts but also many from older generations, like Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon.

The bug family of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon recently started trending for Pokefans after they made their debuts in Niantic's AR Pokemon title last week. Pokemon GO trainers are able to encounter Scatterbug by pinning Postcards sent by other trainers. The creature sports various patterns depending on where the Postcards are sent from.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Collect Postcards from different parts of the world—the region your Postcard is from determines which pattern of Vivillon your Spewpa will evolve into!



This article covers where Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will find Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in the new region of Paldea during their playthrough.

Where can players get Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Introduced back in Generation 6, Scatterbug is a Bug-type Pocket Monster that is also known as Scatterdust Pokemon. According to Bulbapedia, Scatterbug's physical characteristics are based on the larvae of carpet moths or caterpillars.

Scatterbug is not a rare encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with its Pokedex simply mentioning that it lives in southern Paldea. It can easily be chanced upon in the grass biome of the South Province (Area One), with players likely to come across it in Cabo Poco and Poco Path.

Spewpa is also an easy encounter in the latest Generation 9 titles, with the Paldean Pokedex noting that it likes living near flowers. Players will be able to encounter the Pokemon in South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Four), and South Province (Area Five).

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa after leveling the former to level 9 by battling or using Rare Candy or EXP Candy. Trainers can further evolve Spewpa into the colorful Vivillon by leveling the Pokemon to level 12 using the same procedures.

Vivillon is the final form of Scatterbug and, as such, can be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two), North Province (Area Three), and South Province (Area Six).

The most unique aspect of the Scale Pokemon is the fact that it has the potential to sport a number of different colorful patterns. In Generations 6 and 7, the pattern that Vivillon will have is dependent on the geographical location in the game that the Pokemon was generated in, according to Bulbapedia. In Pokemon GO, the patterns are dependent on the region the Postcard is from.

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players evolve Spewpa into Vivillon, they will always get a Fancy Pattern Vivillon. Given that there are a large number of Vivillon patterns available, trainers hope to add those to Paldea using Pokemon Home.

While the different colorful patterns of Vivillon are currently unattainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will be able to encounter another Pocket Monster along with all its varying hues. Flabebe, Floette, and Florges are available in the latest tiles in all of their colorful forms.

