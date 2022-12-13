In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the overworld of Paldea plays host to a plethora of pocket monster species, both small and large and old and new. There are 400 Pokedex entries for the completionists to fill during the excursion through the vast expanse of the new region. One of the most unique Pokemon players can find during their time in Paldea is Flabebe, its various forms and evolutions.

While they will find pocket monsters sprawling across the new region of Paldea, some are a little more difficult to find than others. Some of these pocket monsters also sport various forms, which can be achieved under certain conditions, like that of Lycanroc.

This article will guide players regarding where and how they can obtain Flabebe, Floette, and Florges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Flabebe, Floette, and Florges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation 6, Flabebe is a Fairy-type pocket monster known as Single Bloom Pokemon. The cute physical design of the critter is influenced by fairies and nymphs, and the Pokemon is seen holding the stigma of flowers of different hues (Red, Yellow, Orange, Blue, and White).

The Paldean Pokedex mentions that Flabebe likes living near flowers and drifts in the wind. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can come across the Pokemon in the following locations: West Province (Area One) and the South Province (Area One and Four).

Like Flabebe, Floette likes to spawn in fields and near flowers. Players will be able to encounter it in the following locations: South Province (Area One, Four, and Six), North Province (Area One, Two, and Three), East Paldean Sea, and the southwestern part of the Asado Desert.

As the Pokedex entry of Florges states, it can rarely be seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which makes it a hard catch for players. They will likely encounter the Garden Pokemon in North Province (Area Three).

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will be able to evolve Flabebe into Floette by grinding the pocket monster to level 19 through battling or using Rare Candies. To get the final form of the Flabebe family, one will require a special in-game item for the evolution instead of simply leveling up the pocket monster. Floette can be evolved by players into Florges once they use a Shiny Stone.

As mentioned above, Flabebe comes in different forms, showcased through the colors of the flower it's holding onto. The flowers of Floette and Florges will be the same color as Flabebe when the latter is evolved.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

Although it was announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have cumulatively sold more than 10 million units in the first three days of its launch on November 18, the games' reception hasn't been as stellar as those staggering numbers.

While issues with difficulty scaling and the open world existed in the Generation 9 titles, players and critics alike were frustrated with the technical problems.

The latest Pokemon mainline titles were released in a state fraught with annoying glitches, persistent bugs, crashes, and framerate issues. In the last patch update, Nintendo acknowledged the severity of the matter and assured players that they are committed to providing a positive experience and are working hard to address the problems.

Poll : 0 votes