When will Kyurem be a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

With the current Season of Heritage event in Pokemon GO, paired with the recent Dragonspiral Descent event, many players are wondering when the third Legendary dragon, Kyurem, will make an appearance in Raid Battles.

Debuting in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS, Kyurem served as a powerful Legendary Pokemon of the generation, much like Rayquaza and Giratina in the generations before it. Kyurem also served as the main plot point for Pokemon Black 2 and White 2, as it was revealed that Kyurem had the ability to fuse with Zekrom or Reshiram.

Kyurem in Pokemon GO: MIA or On the Way?

Players lucky enough will be able to find a shiny Kyurem after beating it in a battle. (Image via Niantic)

For Pokemon GO players looking to truly catch them all, knowing when a Raid Boss changes rotation can motivate them to both prepare for the new Raid Boss and get their final chances at challenging the current Raid Bosses. Players will be happy to know that Kyurem is on its way to the 5-Star Raid Boss spot.

In short, Kyurem will be coming to Pokemon GO in the next rotation of 5-Star Raid Bosses on the 16th of December, 2021. This rotation also brings the first week of the holiday event, as this is when the seasonal costumes for various Pokemon will be added.

For players planning on challenging Kyurem, here are some tips and predictions for the best strategies regarding taking on Kyurem in Pokemon GO.

Kyurem is an Ice and Dragon-type Pokemon. This gives Kyurem a lot of weaknesses, as it takes super effective damage from Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks. Kyurem only keeps 3 of the 4 resistances from the Dragon-typing, as it is severely crippled by its Ice-typing. Kyurem now only resists Electric, Grass, and Water-type attacks.

Kyurem's stats in Pokemon GO are incredibly bulky to compensate for its many weaknesses; however, Kyurem's weakest stat is its defense, sitting at 170. This leaves Kyurem open to super effective fast attacks like Smack Down, Metal Claw, Charm, and Dragon Tail, just to name a few.

While Kyurem might not have the best defenses, its large stamina stat can make this boss impossible to beat solo. With this in mind, it is best to challenge Kyurem with a minimum of two other people in Pokemon GO. With strength in numbers, Kyurem's weaknesses can quickly be capitalized on.

To summarize, Kyurem will be coming to Pokemon GO on the 16th of December; two days from now, as of writing. Trainers looking to take on Kyurem should be in a team of at least three and bring powerful Fighting-type Pokemon that can resist Kyurem's attacks, like Lucario and Cobalion. Due to Kyurem's many weaknesses and relatively low defensive stat, Kyurem should not be much of a challenge for experienced players.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider