Top 5 Mega Pokemon of all time

Mega evolutions can take Pokemon to a whole new power level.

Several sub-par Pokemon got buffs when Mega Evolutions were introduced with Generation VI. Just about all of these new evolutions get tremendously buffed stats.

However, the real overpowered evolutions obtained new abilities that made them even more broken.

Which Pokemon received the most powerful Mega evolutions?

5) Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken retains the powerful Speed Boost ability (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fact that such a good Mega evolution is only at five should show how powerful these evolutions are. This improvement on the Generation III starter gives it the Speed Boost ability, making it faster at every turn.

Mega Blaziken also gets Swords Dance, meaning if it’s allowed to set it up, it can simply snowball out of control very quickly.

4) Mega Mewtwo X

Honestly, either Mewtwo Mega evolution belongs somewhere on this list. They both have absurdly high stats, and the only difference between them is that Mega Mewtwo X focuses on physical attacks instead of special.

What hurts Mega Mewtwo slightly is that the Mega Stone takes up the item slot. Believe it or not, some trainers would rather use regular Mewtwo if they can get a different item on it (Choice Specs, Life Orb, etc.).

Mega Mewtwo’s base 190 Attack stat goes unrivaled in the game, though.

3) Mega Gengar

Shiny Mega Gengar has white skin (Image via Pokemon fandom)

It’s often said that every Pokemon has its counters, and there’s a lot of truth to this. After all, Gengar is phenomenal, but it won’t get much done if the opponent can switch to a Blissey or Umbreon. Gengar’s Mega evolution, though, doesn’t have this problem.

The Shadow Tag ability prevents the opponent from switching. Mega Gengar can ensure a kill with the right matchups every time it hits the field.

2) Mega Lucario

Mega Lucario gets Adaptability (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many trainers rely on super effective attacks to deal substantial damage. Well, imagine a Mega evolution that can do super effective damage with every hit? Such a thing doesn’t exist, but Mega Lucario is as close to it as possible.

This broken evolution gets the Adaptability ability. This means that instead of 1.5x damage, moves with STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) deal 2x damage. That’s about as much damage as a non STAB super-effective move.

1) Mega Rayquaza

It’s tough to understate how flat-out powerful Mega Rayquaza is. Ordinary Rayquaza already had a massive Attack stat, but this Mega evolution has bumped it up to 180. Perhaps its 115 base speed isn’t that impressive, but Mega Rayquaza also gets Dragon Dance, so it is the fastest threat in the game.

In addition to all that, Game Freak has imbued Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Ascent, which can best be described as Close Combat but Flying-type. Perhaps this wouldn’t be too much of a burden if Rayquaza didn’t already learn Overheat, V-Create, Outrage, Draco Meteor, and about 20 other phenomenal moves.

Note: The list reflects the writer’s personal opinion.

