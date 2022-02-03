How to catch Lucario in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has a ton of beloved creatures from different regions. A variety of the franchise's legendary Pokemon pop-up throughout the game.

One fan favorite who happens to be available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the Aura Pokemon, Lucario. There are a couple of ways to capture this iconic blue jackal in the newest game.

How to get Lucario in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are two main ways of acquiring Lucario. The easiest way is to capture Riolu and evolve it into Lucario.

First, head to Icebond Falls

Climb the mountain using a Hisuian Sneasel

There, the player will find a path leading to a Riolu

Sneak through the tall grass as much as possible, as other Pokemon will warn the Riolu and scare it off.

Use a berry to distract Riolu, then attempt to capture it from behind.

Don't be afraid to use Great or Ultra Balls here, Riolu is worth it.

A Riolu can also be found near the pond south of the Snowfall Hot Spring. A wild Riolu will be around level 45. Increasing friendship with Riolu will cause it to evolve.

Wild Lucario can be found south of the Snowfall Hot Spring, but its appearance rate is extremely low. The Alpha Lucario at Icebond Falls can be captured but is quite difficult. Use an Oran Berry to distract it, then hit it with a Gigaton Ball while hidden.

How Good Is Lucario in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Short answer, very good. Lucario is the second strongest Fighting-type Pokemon in the game, with great scores in attack and special attack. Moves like Close Combat and Aura Sphere do tremendous damage, with increased damage from being Fighting-type moves. Lucario also has access to Dragon Rage, which is a solid attack that never misses.

Lucario's abilities include Inner Focus, which prevents the Aura Pokemon from flinching. Some attacks cause the victim to flinch, which wastes a turn in combat. Lucario also has the Justified ability, which increases its already massive attack each time it's hit by a Dark-type move. Dark-type Pokemon are already weak to Fighting-type moves, making Lucario one of the best solutions against end-game threats like Darkrai.

Conversely, Lucario's pre-evolved form, Riolu, is not particularly strong. It still has access to a couple of great moves, but the damage will be reduced by its drastically lowered attack scores.

Also Read Article Continues below

At level 45, Riolu is on the higher end of baby Pokemon, but it's nothing in comparison to what it will become. Lucario is well worth the effort to get, and regardless of stats, remains one of the coolest creatures in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Edited by R. Elahi