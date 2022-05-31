10 Dragon Ball plot holes nobody notices

Dragon Ball's story has been loved by fans for years. The characters are interesting and enjoyable, the villains are iconic, and the fight scenes are at the next level.

But with so many years in the making and tons of hard-to-remember details, it is difficult for a plot of this size to be consistent at all times.

So, we bring you a list of ten plot holes that Dragon Ball suffered from, and no one noticed for a while. These range from inconsistent knowledge about the past of our characters to events that are impossible when you think about them.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author's opinion and will not be in any order. It will contain spoilers for Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super.

Why are these Dragon Ball events so confusing?

1) How does hell work?

We have seen hell a lot of times in the Dragon Ball franchise. At first, it was just a dark place with some ogres whose work was to keep its inhabitants at bay. But as more villains were defeated, hell became more of an open wasteland where those beings could roam freely but never leave.

That is why it is so confusing when we see hell again during the Resurrection F movie. Frieza hangs inside a cocoon with fairies flying around him. It is torture for the Emperor, that is for sure, but he was not in that condition the last time we saw him cheer for Goku's destruction while still in hell.

And it is never explained what happened or why Frieza appears to be in his normal last form during Goku's fight with Buu, but he is in his Mecha-Frieza form later.

2) Who can breathe in space?

When space became relevant at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, we were told that Saiyans cannot breathe in space and need places with an atmosphere to live. We are shown several examples of this every time the Z warriors need to travel to another planet. Goku is even shown using a spacesuit once.

But there have been some examples of Saiyans fighting in space and having no problem breathing. Bardock's fight against Frieza's forces happens off the planet, and he is not affected by this fact.

The same goes for Goku's fight against Beerus. They could have been inside the stratosphere and not in outer space, but we have no information to support that.

3) Why were there dinosaurs?

Beerus supposedly killed all the dinosaurs when he last visited Earth. They were terribly rude to him, so he decided to wipe the species from the planet, although he chose not to destroy the rest of Earth.

This assertion makes no sense when you think about Goku's adventures during Dragon Ball and Gohan's training with Piccolo at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z.

Both fought dinosaurs during their childhoods. They are even seen running away during the Cell Saga. We were never told what actually happened.

4) When was planet Vegeta destroyed?

When Raditz was first introduced to us during Dragon Ball Z's first episode, he explained Goku's Saiyan origin. Goku declined to listen to Raditz, but his brother said he was too valuable to allow him to refuse.

They are some of the last Saiyans because three years before he arrived on Earth, their planet was destroyed by a comet, but we now know it was Frieza.

But this time frame does not fit with the events we are shown later in the series. When Frieza destroyed Planet Vegeta, Goku was just a baby, and Raditz was still a small child traveling with the prince.

There was at least a 23-year gap because Goku was that age when Raditz appeared.

5) Gohan's nightmare

When the terrifying Cell threatened Earth, the Z warriors decided to train inside the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, where you can prepare for a year while only a day passes outside. Gohan goes inside with his dad while Cell is still in his semi-perfect form, so neither he nor Gohan sees the Perfect Android before entering.

Even then, Gohan still has a nightmare where his mother and Piccolo arrive at the Chamber just to be killed by Cell in his perfect form when he appears out of nowhere. This makes no sense when we consider that Gohan never saw anything resembling Cell's perfect form before the dream.

6) Goku is the only one to run the snake way back

When we first witnessed Shenron's power to resurrect people, we saw that he could bring them to the place they were wished back from. Krillin, Master Roshi, and Chiaotzu appear before their friends inside their coffins. After that, every time someone gets revived, they appear below the dragon.

This is not the case only when Goku is training in the other world with North Kai. When he gets resurrected, he needs to fly all the way back to King Yama's palace to go back to Earth.

But that never happens again. Not even the other Z Warriors training with North Kai would get revived in the future.

7) People do not believe in power of Z Warriors

When the Saiyans arrived, the people of Earth were witnesses to their extraordinary powers and destructive abilities. Nappa even fought against the army and destroyed entire cities.

Basically, the people of Earth have seen lots of individuals with superhuman abilities since the beginning of Dragon Ball.

But somehow, nobody believed that individuals with the strength of Cell and Goku could exist. Instead, they believed Mr. Satan when he told them it was part of an elaborate scheme.

They could have been in denial because of the fear, but when the fight is over, they still believe the same.

8) Trunks' warning of 19 and 20

When Trunks comes back from the future to warn the Z warriors about the threat of the Androids, he mentions two powerful individuals, referring to numbers 19 and 20. These Androids appear precisely when they should, and our heroes go after them to protect the Earth.

But when Trunks comes back, he does not recognize the Android his friends have been fighting. He only knows about 17 and 18. But this is not possible if all the previous events happened just as in his timeline.

19 and 20 would have been the Androids encountered on that day since they had no reason to awaken the other two yet.

9) Krillin is hurt by bullets

When Krillin gets shot during Dragon Ball Super, he is visibly hurt by the projectile. It appears that his lack of training is making him weaker and causing him to lose his durability. He decides to train once more and seemingly recovers his previous immunity to firearms.

But this explanation makes no sense. Krillin is the strongest human on Earth, and he was never affected by bullets before, even when he was a lot weaker.

Not even Goku was affected by them as a child, and he was several times weaker than Krillin is now.

10) The Moon is destroyed

When Gohan transforms into a Great Ape for the first time, Piccolo cannot fight against the young Saiyan. He remembers what Raditz said about Saiyans changing when looking at the full moon and decides he needs to blow it up to stop Gohan.

This decision does not appear to cause any problems with Earth's atmosphere or its gravitational pull, forces that would quickly get out of control due to this fact. We do not know that Dragon Ball's Earth works exactly like our own, but it has been presented as the most similar thing to our planet in that universe.

There should at least be some consequences for that action, but they never come.

