Pokemon Sword & Shield's Shiny Eternatus giveaway goes live across more countries

Pokemon Sword & Shield players in Europe have recently been blessed with an exclusive giveaway in the form of a Shiny Eternatus. This free handout of the alternate-colored Poison/Dragon-type legendary monster was initially announced for a handful of regions - USA/Canada and Australia/New Zealand, specifically. Now, new players from more countries will also be able to participate.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details including known locations can be found @ Serebii Update: The Shiny Eternatus distribution for Pokémon Sword & Shield is now rolling out across Europe including new details for UK and more. Runs from today until November 17th 2022.Details including known locations can be found @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The Shiny Eternatus distribution for Pokémon Sword & Shield is now rolling out across Europe including new details for UK and more. Runs from today until November 17th 2022.Details including known locations can be found @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/vHJ5LL3VZH

The new list of regions includes Asia and more European countries as well. Check out the details below to find out more.

The shiny variant of the legendary Pokemon is now up for grabs worldwide

Em 💜 [email protected] @itsme_emx UK FRIENDS



This is not a drill! You can now get Shiny Eternatus code from game stores from October 1st through to Nov 17th!!!



Go get your shiny monster! UK FRIENDSThis is not a drill! You can now get Shiny Eternatus code from game stores from October 1st through to Nov 17th!!!Go get your shiny monster! 🚨 UK FRIENDS 🚨This is not a drill! You can now get Shiny Eternatus code from game stores from October 1st through to Nov 17th!!!Go get your shiny monster! 💜 https://t.co/O8CcmrkZC4

For starters, here is the duration the giveaway will air for in each region:

USA/Canada: September 18 - October 1, 2022

Australia/New Zealand: September 27 - October 1, 2022

Asia: September 16 - November 17, 2022

Europe: October 1 - November 17, 2022

Unfortunately, time's up for American and Canadian Pokemon fans, as well as the Australians and New Zealanders. Asia, on the other hand, sees the longest duration for the giveaway, while it recently opened up to European fans. On that note, here are the venues players can visit in their region to avail of the giveaway:

Philippines - Toys 'R' Us, TOYBOX, Toy Kingdom, ITech, SM Department Store, GameXtreme, Game One, DataBlitz

Singapore - Best Dekni, BS Sons, Car Nation, Challenger, Gain City, Game Resort, Game Martz, Gamextreme, generation Games, Harvey Norma, Parisilk, PLAYe, Popular, Pokémon Center Singapore, TOG, Toys Termina, War Games, Zark Games

Malaysia - Brother's Game, Game On, Gamer's Hideout, Impulse Gaming, M4G, Mission World, Unite Game

Thailand - Game Stores

UK - GAME, Smyths

France - Micromania

Italy - Gamestop

Belgium/Netherlands - GameMania

Denmark - Nintendo Pusheren, Proshop

Norway - Outland

Greece - Game Explorers

Sweden - Arcade Dreams, Euronics Sala, INET, Lekia Söderhamn, Lekia Arvika, Lekia Umeå, Mediamarkt, Place HD, Skivakuten Hudiksvall, Spel & Sånt, Webhallen

Norway - Gamingsjappa, Neo Tokyo, Outland, PLATEKOMPANIET, Pku, Spilldall

Is Shiny Eternatus worth it?

Ray @elite_4_ray Got my shiny #eternatus . Comparison with the shiny and non shiny if anyone wanted to see Got my shiny #eternatus. Comparison with the shiny and non shiny if anyone wanted to see https://t.co/IlnG2LNWEd

Considering that Eternatus is a legendary Pokemon, which are powerful monsters often found during the endgame or postgame, the answer is a resounding yes. The shiny variation is the cherry on top thanks to the one being catchable in-game being shiny-locked - meaning it cannot spawn in a color-palette swapped variant, which is what the "shiny" term refers to.

Here are the stats for Shiny Eternatus:

Type: Poison/Dragon

Level: 100

Nature: Timid

Moves: Dynamax Cannon. Eternabeam, Sludge Bomb, Flamethrower

Ability: Pressure

Pokemon Sword & Shield is a turn-based RPG representing generation 8 in the long-running monster-catching series from developer Game Freak. It is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

Poll : 0 votes