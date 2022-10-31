What to expect from Pokemon Journeys episode 131?

The battle for the title of the World’s Best Trainer will continue in Pokemon Journeys episode 131. Ash and Leon are both determined to win the Masters Eight Tournament, pushing their Pokemon to their limit in one of the fiercest battles of the franchise.

In the last episode, we saw Ash’s Lucario being defeated by a powerful Dragapult. Dragonite managed to avenge her fallen comrade by defeating it in an amazing display of strength. Pokemon Journeys episode 131, titled The Strongest, will showcase the intense battle between Pikachu and Leon’s Gigantamax Charizard. Keep reading to learn more about what could happen.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for Pokemon Journeys episode 131.

Will Eternatus become Leon’s final partner in Pokemon Journeys episode 131?

Will Dragonite keep winning in Pokemon Journeys episode 131 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

After Dragonite managed to defeat Leon’s Dragapult, the Galar champion was left with only three Pokemon left.

This puts him in a tight spot, as Ash still has four more teammates to fight for him. Sadly, most of our hero’s partners have already been weakened in previous battles. As of now, there is no way for fans to predict how the battle will end.

What we do know is that Pokemon Journeys episode 131 will commence the fight between Dragonite and Rillaboom. Fans are aware of how much power these two imposing creatures hold. This could be a battle for the ages, as two heavy hitters use their full power to take their opponents down.

Rillaboom will show its true power in Pokemon Journeys episode 131 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Despite having the type advantage, as Grass-type Pokemon are weak to Dragon and Flying moves, Rillaboom has not received any damage. Dragonite’s previous fights and exhaustion could cost Ash the victory of this encounter.

This is a privilege that the Pallet Town trainer cannot afford, as most of his other Pokemon are even more tired than Dragonite.

Still, even if Ash manages to defeat Rillaboom, Leon has two powerful Pokemon remaining to fight for him: Cinderace and Charizard. While Ash has a numerical advantage, Leon’s last two Pokemon are some of the most powerful creatures in the series. It will be extremely hard for the protagonist to win the encounter, despite having more Pokemon than his opponent.

Pikachu and Charizard fighting in Pokemon Journeys episode 131's preview (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Nonetheless, we are at least aware of what the final battle could be. Based on the preview for Pokemon Journeys episode 131, Leon will use his iconic Gigantamax Charizard to fight Ash’s Pikachu. These two Pokemon are the most powerful members of each trainer’s team. The fandom awaits an encounter, unlike anything we have seen in the series.

Lastly, the Legendary Pokemon Eternatus could change the tides of battle during Pokemon Journeys episode 131. The preview of the episode revealed that this magnificent creature will awaken during the battle. While there has been no confirmation as to what its role may be, fans believe that Eternatus could be Leon’s secret ace.

Why is Eternatus angry? (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Still, there is a possibility that Ash and Leon’s battle will be interrupted by Eternatus at some point. The Galarian champion has been training Eternatus to coexist peacefully with humans for quite some time now. Lamentably, the Legendary Pokemon is still not comfortable around large groups.

Being surrounded by people and seeing his trainer participate in the hardest battle of his life would be enough to send Eternatus into a rage. If this occurs, the battle between Ash and Leon will have to be postponed until the Legendary Pokemon is dealt with. This could explain why the finals of the Masters Eight Tournament were divided into four episodes.

Final thoughts

The champion will soon be revealed (Image via OLM Incorporated)

The battle between Ash and Leon is soon approaching its end. Both trainers are running out of options and will have to rely on their aces to give them the victory. Pokemon Journeys episode 131 may not be the final episode of this intense battle, but it will undoubtedly be extremely important.

During this upcoming episode, we will see the true strength of Ash and Leon’s teams. This battle is what the Pallet Town trainer has been waiting for all of his life. We can only hope that the people behind the series have as much faith in Ash as fans do.

