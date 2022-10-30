Pokémon Journeys episode 131: release date and time, where to watch and more

Pokémon Journeys returns next with its 131st episode of the series. Released on November 17, 2019, Pokémon Journeys: The Series made its debut in Japan with its season 23.

As seen in several scenes throughout, the new season is the official continuation of the series. It retained everything from previous seasons, moving forward with Ash’s adventures, just a little differently.

Relevant details of Pokémon Journeys episode 131 explored

Release date and time

Pokémon Journeys will air episode 131 of the series on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 6:55 pm JST on TV TOKYO. The episode is titled as The Finals III: 'The Strongest.

As noted, the anime series has previously continued to release new episodes on a weekly basis every Friday. Speaking of the rest of the world, it is set to be released globally at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:55 am

Central Daylight Time: 4:55 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:55 am

British Summer Time: 10:55 am

Central European Summer Time: 11:55 am

Indian Standard Time: 3:25 pm

Philippine Time: 5:55 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 7:25 pm

Where to watch

The 131st episode of the series will air on local Japanese television channels. That aside, it is set to premiere on networks such as BS Asahi, Tokyo MX and a number of others.

In the meantime, viewers all around the world can access incoming episodes on services such as Netflix (for viewers in the West, not simulcasting) and Crunchyroll (simulcast). Needless to say, these are subscription-based platforms and audiences will have to subscribe to them or other online streaming platforms.

Pokémon Journeys episode 130 recap

Episode 130 was titled "The Finals II: 'Toy Around". It revolved around the final Masters’ Tournament match between Ash and Leon. The episode witnessed Ash’s Lucario defeat Leon’s Mr. Rime. Nonetheless, Leon continued to taunt the young boy with his Pokemon schemes.

Apart from that, the battle in Pokémon Journeys stood as the first time that Lucario was overpowered in his Mega Evolved form. Additionally, Dragonite went on to avenge Lucario by downing Leon’s Drapult using his Draco Meteor attack. The match drew to a close with a score of 3-2 as the young trainer stood in the lead.

Pokémon Journeys episode 131

Episode 131 opens with Cinderace and Goh dropping by the bun shop situated in the Galar region, reminiscing back to the time of their first meeting. Cinderace then decides to visit an old friend – Nickit. Cinderace and Nickit were old friends who had shared companionship since the time she was still a Scorbunny.

But things changed for the better and Nickit was no longer the local misfit. In fact, it became popular with the local people. Unfortunately, the two Pokémon won't be able to enjoy each other’s company for too long. Episode 131 will witness the Galarian Meowth army make an appearance and attempt to catch them off guard, crediting Team Rocket's genius.

