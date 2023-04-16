Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer season 3, which was one of the most anticipated series of the year, recently premiered with its first episode. The second episode of the series is scheduled to be out on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan.

The first episode showcased Tanjiro traveling to Swordsmith Village after recovering from injuries from his last mission. The episode briefly introduced a set of characters who'll be a prominent part of this season's plot. The forthcoming episode will also feature Tanjiro exploring more about the legacy of Yoriichi.

International audiences can watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is set to be released in Japan on April 16, 2023, at 11:15 p.m. Crunchyroll will subsequently make it available for streaming for the international audience. The following list states the release times for different time zones:

Japan Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:15 pm

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:45 pm

Crunchyroll has officially confirmed that it will stream Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, as well as the entire season, following the show's airing on Japanese TV networks for native viewers. As a result, viewers will be updated with a new episode every Sunday.

The upcoming season will be available on the platform for fans all over the world to watch in both dubbed and subtitled versions. The subbed version will be available as soon as the episode is released, whereas the dubbed version will take a few more weeks to arrive.

Additionally, according to Netflix India, each episode will be uploaded to their platform after its release. However, it might not be available in other regions on Netflix.

What fans can expect from the episode?

Tanjiro will be introduced to Yoriichi, the progenitor of the Demon-Slayer Corps, in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2. Tanjiro will initially be seen mistaking the fighting model for a real person because he is still unaware of the deep history of the Demon-Slayer Corps.

Yoriichi is a crucial part of Demon Slayer's extensive warrior history. There have been numerous allusions to Yoriichi and Tanjiro's special connection throughout the series.

As such, it is anticipated that Tanjiro will experience some character growth in the next episode as he starts practicing with the legendary model. The manga predicts that the incident will ultimately result in the discovery of the 300-year-old hidden sword.

The episode will also introduce him to the season's second key Hashira, Mist Hashira aka Muichiro, who has his own dark story that'll be explored further in the series.

Additionally, in the forthcoming episode, fans can expect to see a shift in the atmosphere under the influence of Muzan's new attack plan.

