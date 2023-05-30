Demon Slayer season 3 English dub has fans falling in love with the Upper Moon Demons

Demon Slayer season 3 has been one of the most prominent anime series of 2023 and there have been a lot of discussions about the storyline, the animation, characterization, and so on, with the English dub of the series being the latest topic of discussion. However, much of the conversation around this topic has been positive.
In particular, one of the biggest plaudits the English dub for Demon Slayer season 3 has received is due to the three Upper Moons, mainly in the scene where the three of them are together in the Infinity Castle. Dubbing anime has never been an easy task, but the people around this project are getting the job done.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.
The Demon Slayer season 3 English dub is garnering a lot of praise online
The English dub for Demon Slayer has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response, mainly with respect to the three main Upper Moons.
They are Muzan’s top three men and some of the most powerful characters in the series. They also have some of the best backstories in Demon Slayer, as manga readers can attest to.
The Demon Slayer season 3 scene that sold the project and the three characters with their English dub was when Douma, Akaza, and Kokushibo all got together in the Infinity Castle per a request by Muzan. The scene is filled with tension and mystery, and the presentation of Kokushibo, with an air of intrigue and intimidation, was one of the biggest selling points of the entire experience.
Stephen Fu (Black Clover, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan) voices the character of Douma, the second Upper Moon, Lucien Dodge (Jujutsu Kaisen, Fate/Zero, Pokemon) comes back as Akaza after his performance in the Mugen Train arc, and Jonah Scott (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan, Record of Ragnarok, and One Piece) voices the character of Kokushibo.
This is a cast with wide experience when it comes to anime and it showed during their first scene together where they fully captured the gravitas and personality of these characters through a couple of lines.
The reception by fans online so far has been quite positive, with a wide variety of reactions, not only to the three Upper Moons but the entire dub as a whole.
Final thoughts
Most of the cast from previous seasons have returned, adding a much-needed element of consistency and quality to Demon Slayer season 3, which covers one of the most divisive arcs of the entire franchise. However, the English dub has remained fairly good over the years and it has remained a trustworthy alternative to the original Japanese version.
In that regard, if there is a huge selling point about the dub, it is that of the three main Upper Moons and how the voice actors have managed to cover the personalities, intimidation factor, and sheer darkness of three of the biggest antagonists in the entire series as a whole.