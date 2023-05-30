Demon Slayer season 3 English dub has fans falling in love with the Upper Moon Demons

Demon Slayer season 3 has been one of the most prominent anime series of 2023 and there have been a lot of discussions about the storyline, the animation, characterization, and so on, with the English dub of the series being the latest topic of discussion. However, much of the conversation around this topic has been positive.

In particular, one of the biggest plaudits the English dub for Demon Slayer season 3 has received is due to the three Upper Moons, mainly in the scene where the three of them are together in the Infinity Castle. Dubbing anime has never been an easy task, but the people around this project are getting the job done.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

The Demon Slayer season 3 English dub is garnering a lot of praise online

Rising @fwybhood They just dropped Demon Slayer season 3 Dub and it sounds smooth af plus Kokushibo just sounds cold af🥶 They just dropped Demon Slayer season 3 Dub and it sounds smooth af plus Kokushibo just sounds cold af🥶🔥 https://t.co/OwmaeskxBm

The English dub for Demon Slayer has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response, mainly with respect to the three main Upper Moons.

They are Muzan’s top three men and some of the most powerful characters in the series. They also have some of the best backstories in Demon Slayer, as manga readers can attest to.

The Demon Slayer season 3 scene that sold the project and the three characters with their English dub was when Douma, Akaza, and Kokushibo all got together in the Infinity Castle per a request by Muzan. The scene is filled with tension and mystery, and the presentation of Kokushibo, with an air of intrigue and intimidation, was one of the biggest selling points of the entire experience.

Michaela Evans @michaela_blerd loved every minute of it I missed seeing everyone! Now I have something to look forward to every Sunday 🏾 Loved the first episode of #DemonSlayer English dub! The music was insane when we were introducing the other upper demonsloved every minute of itI missed seeing everyone! Now I have something to look forward to every Sunday #DemonSlayer Season3 #anime Great 1st ep Loved the first episode of #DemonSlayer English dub! The music was insane when we were introducing the other upper demons 🎵🎶 loved every minute of it❤️ I missed seeing everyone! Now I have something to look forward to every Sunday 😊😁 #DemonSlayerSeason3 #anime Great 1st ep 🙌🏾

Stephen Fu (Black Clover, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan) voices the character of Douma, the second Upper Moon, Lucien Dodge (Jujutsu Kaisen, Fate/Zero, Pokemon) comes back as Akaza after his performance in the Mugen Train arc, and Jonah Scott (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan, Record of Ragnarok, and One Piece) voices the character of Kokushibo.

This is a cast with wide experience when it comes to anime and it showed during their first scene together where they fully captured the gravitas and personality of these characters through a couple of lines.

emi 💕 @whoresforlov me vs having to wait until at least 2:30 to watch demon slayer s3 in english dub like bro i just wanna listen to jonah scott me vs having to wait until at least 2:30 to watch demon slayer s3 in english dub like bro i just wanna listen to jonah scott https://t.co/n1PZPkQ9vn

yoshii ☆ sei's twin (real) @yoshiijl I love how the English dub of Demon Slayer got a whole frickin trailer and didn't just come out, they're so extra I love them I love how the English dub of Demon Slayer got a whole frickin trailer and didn't just come out, they're so extra I love them

peypey @pey_03 They finally released the English dub for demon slayer They finally released the English dub for demon slayer 😍

The reception by fans online so far has been quite positive, with a wide variety of reactions, not only to the three Upper Moons but the entire dub as a whole.

Don Pedro @DonPedr40 Demon Slayer English dub cast of the upper rank demons. Demon Slayer English dub cast of the upper rank demons.🔥 https://t.co/B2gRR4jSbZ

#DemonSlayer Who enjoyed the English dub of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1? Who enjoyed the English dub of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1? #DemonSlayer https://t.co/K2wMJnFcvo

Final thoughts

Most of the cast from previous seasons have returned, adding a much-needed element of consistency and quality to Demon Slayer season 3, which covers one of the most divisive arcs of the entire franchise. However, the English dub has remained fairly good over the years and it has remained a trustworthy alternative to the original Japanese version.

genZ @AnshulSinha06

#DemonSlayer Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub premiere on 28th May only on Chrunchyroll #DemonSlayer ToTheSwordsmithVillage #LSGvMI Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub premiere on 28th May only on Chrunchyroll#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerToTheSwordsmithVillage #LSGvMI https://t.co/8aFJXYdKnE

In that regard, if there is a huge selling point about the dub, it is that of the three main Upper Moons and how the voice actors have managed to cover the personalities, intimidation factor, and sheer darkness of three of the biggest antagonists in the entire series as a whole.

