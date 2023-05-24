Demon Slayer season 3 English dub release date revealed

Demon Slayer season 3 English dub has been announced by Crunchyroll, and it has been slated to start streaming on Sunday, May 28, on their platforms. The English dub has recently received a trailer from the streaming company on their YouTube channel, along with the original Japanese version that is currently on air.

This is going to be a continuation of the previous cast that voiced the English dub in the first two seasons, which enjoyed a lot of fanfare. As per fans, the release of Demon Slayer season 3 English dub is probably going to generate similar reactions, all things considered.

Demon Slayer season 3 English dub has been announced

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll The English dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premieres this Sunday, May 28, only on Crunchyroll.



Crunchyroll has announced via their YouTube channel that Demon Slayer season 3 English dub is going to start streaming on their platforms on Sunday, May 28. Just like it has been streaming the original Japanese version of the series, Crunchyroll is also planning to dub the season in Spanish, Portuguese, and German, among other languages, as of this article's writing.

Demon Slayer season 3 English dub features Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito, Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji, Zeno Robinson as Genya, Christopher Smith as Hantengu, and Brent Mukai as Gyokko, plus a few more voice actors in the role of minor characters.

More about the third season of Demon Slayer

DETAILS & TRAILER: Get ready to meet the English dub cast of Demon Slayer Season 3 #anime 's Upper Ranks in the new trailer!DETAILS & TRAILER: mangathrill.com/unveiling-the-… Get ready to meet the English dub cast of Demon Slayer Season 3 #anime's Upper Ranks in the new trailer!👉DETAILS & TRAILER: mangathrill.com/unveiling-the-… https://t.co/HhcO59ddaz

The third season of Demon Slayer covers the Swordsmith Village arc, which is centered around Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko going to a secret place after their victory in the Entertainment District arc because the former needs a new sword. Inosuke and Zenitsu do not feature in this season, which has been a point of contention for a lot of fans so far.

Regardless, once Tanjiro reaches the place, he meets Genya, who took part in the Demon Slayer exam alongside him, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, who are going to play a major role in this arc. The Mist Hashira, Muichiro, also features in the latest installment of the series, and he has revealed a lot of differences with Tanjiro during the development of the storyline, although the past of the former is explored as well.

rhy @jobisky ZOHAKUTEN’S OST MIGHT BE ON PAR WITH AKAZA’S THEME IN MUGEN TRAIN i mean man this is so addicting ZOHAKUTEN’S OST MIGHT BE ON PAR WITH AKAZA’S THEME IN MUGEN TRAIN i mean man this is so addicting https://t.co/boVXvEC8aC

However, everything takes a turn for the worse when the fifth and fourth Upper Moons, Gyokko and Hantengu, respectively, show up in the Swordsmith Village and cause mayhem, much to everybody’s dismay. As of this article's writing, the season, with the original Japanese voice acting, has shown Muichiro being trapped by one of Gyokko’s abilities, and the rest dealing with Hantengu’s four clones.

Now, Hantengu has united all four of his clones into one being called Zohakuten, who is bound to confront the Demon Slayer Corp head-on in this battle. While reactions toward the story have been mixed, elements such as the animation and the fighting scenes have been highly regarded by fans.

Demon Slayer season 3 English dub is probably going to get a very similar reaction, considering how well received it was in the previous season.

