10 greatest One Piece laughs in the entire series

One Piece characters are known for their very distinctive laughing style.

A simple "hahahaha" just doesn't cut it for Eiichiro Oda. He uses unconventional laughter to convey the powers and personalities of his characters. In the crazy world of the One Piece series, fans will never forget the following laughing styles. They will be ranked in no particular order for this list.

Whether it's Luffy or Blackbeard, these One Piece characters laugh the longest and loudest

10) "Shishishishi!" - Monkey D. Luffy

If there is ever a laugh that fills the heart with joy, it belongs to none other than Luffy himself. The Straw Hat rarely takes himself seriously. With some raw meat and loud music, he will throw quite the party for himself.

One can only hope that whenever he reaches Laugh Tale, the sounds of "shishishi" can be heard all around the world. There's a reason why all the Will of D. carriers keep on smiling and laughing.

9) "Toputoputopu!" - Vasco Shot

Without a doubt, this might be the strangest laughter style in the entire One Piece series. The Blackbeard Pirates are known for their bizarre chuckles and chortles, but Vasco Shot is a completely different breed altogether. "Toputoputopu" doesn't even sound natural in the slightest.

Of course, fans shouldn't expect much from a heavy drinker like Vasco Shot. His slow and slurred laughter is often followed by a quick hiccup. Oda really went for experimental sound effects with this one.

8) "Kishishishi!" - Gecko Moria

Moria deserves more credit for his comedic laughter. It might seem annoying at first, but there is a chance it will grow on the listener. The One Piece villain sounds like a bat that just escaped the underworld.

Expect to hear this laughter a lot during the Thriller Bark arc especially since Moria's voice actor certainly doesn't hold back with his performance.

7) "Weehahaha!" - Jesus Burgess

Professional wrestling is as physical as it is theatrical. The coke-fueled craziness of a classic 80's or 90's promo will certainly grab someone's attention.

Jesus Burgess definitely lives up to his masked wrestler motif. This One Piece villain makes sure all eyes are watching him whenever he does something extraordinary, like beating up colosseum fighters by himself. His underrated laughter is simply the cherry on top of the sundae.

6) "Kuahahahaha" - Crocodile

Anime villains are nothing without a really good laugh. One Piece follows suit with the former Baroque Works leader. When a serious villain has cause for laughter, that is not a good sign for the heroes.

Crocodile has a very simple but effective chuckle. It sounds fairly normal, which is rather fitting on his part. Crocodile is very down-to-earth in most cases. Of course, his sinister undertone makes him sound as confident as he is dangerous.

5) "Fufufufu!" - Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo is yet another One Piece villain with a devilishly entertaining laugh. Fans can't expect any less from a man who always smiles in any given situation. He can steal entire scenes with his gloating alone.

Despite his flamboyant nature, there is always an underlying sense of sadism with Doflamingo. He can be much scarier when he isn't laughing. That's when fans know he's taking himself very seriously.

4) "Yohohohoho!" - Brook

No list of best One Piece laughs is complete without the inclusion of Brook. He can make even the crankiest of characters grin from ear to ear. Brook doesn't just chew the scenery, he eats all the carpets and spits them out.

With a perfectly hammy delivery and a very happy tone, Brook's laugh is borderline legendary. The best part is that it's very easy to imitate. One Piece just wouldn't be the same without this comedic bloke.

3) "Worororo!" - Kaido

Only someone like Oda can make his characters sound like a car engine breaking down. This peculiar laugh is a direct reference to Kaido's Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit, the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu.

Kaido rarely displays any positive emotions whenever he's sober. However, the moment a fighter hears "worororo", expect a beatdown very quickly. He doesn't tolerate any weaklings in the One Piece series.

2) "Gurararara!" - Edward Newgate

On a scale of 1-10, this One Piece character takes everything up to eleven. He isn't the strongest man on the planet for no reason. Roger's former rival is known for his very unique guffaw. It sounds like a motorcycle revving up its engines.

Whitebeard's roaring laughter could easily shake the very foundations of the world. Speaking of which, his laugh is appropriately named after his powerful Devil Fruit, the Gura Gura no Mi.

1) "Zehahaha" - Marshall D. Teach

Blackbeard is a hearty fellow who perfectly captures what it means to be a pirate. He always seems like he's having a good time, even when he's plotting dastardly schemes behind someone's back.

His laughing style is as loud and boisterous as he is. Many One Piece fans find it very contagious for that very reason. It might just be the most famous laugh in the entire series, which is not an easy feat by any means.

