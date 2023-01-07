One Piece: Is Shanks a Celestial Dragon?

Since the release of One Piece Film: Red, the question of “is Shanks a Celestial Dragon” has incessantly plagued the minds of fans everywhere. While the theory existed prior to the film’s release, events within the film and accompanying material have re-ignited the debate yet again.

These specific One Piece Film: Red events are deemed canon, with confirmation coming from series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda himself. Thus, the question of “is Shanks a Celestial Dragon” is one which has yet again thrust itself to the forefront of discussion on the series.

While there is currently no clear cut answer to this question in the series, there are some theories which make an overwhelming amount of sense. This is especially true following the events showcased in the aforementioned Film: Red. Follow along as this article fully explains and answers the question of “is Shanks a Celestial Dragon,” based on currently released One Piece material.

The answer to “is Shanks a Celestial Dragon” might be a yes, despite there being no official confirmation of the same

The theory of Shanks being a Celestial Dragon first started in mid-2018, with the release of One Piece Chapter 907. The issue, set during the series’ Reverie arc, sees Shanks meet with the Gorosei, the Five Elders of the World Government, to discuss a still-unknown pirate. The Gorosei emphasize that the meeting was only granted because it was Shanks requesting it.

Immediately, this alerted fans that there may be more to Shanks than meets the eye. While he’s undoubtedly a pirate, and a Yonko at that, his origins are still an almost complete mystery. This was even truer at the time Chapter 907 was released, leading to even more initial confusion on how Shanks had the clout to arrange such a meeting.

Flash forward to One Piece Film: Red, where the Gorosei are watching Uta’s performance via Den Den Mushi. They speculate that Uta is part of the Figarland Family. Fans suspect they believe this due to her being considered the “daughter” of Shanks.

However, unbeknownst to them, Uta actually isn’t the blood daughter of Shanks. This was the first spark that re-ignited the question of “is Shanks a Celestial Dragon.”

Zaza the Green @zaza__79 @ChillSpartan @ElPsySneak @ructivaltstorio You do realize, that shanks most likely ended that war because he is a celestial dragon or a government insider, right? “Since its you, red haired” read between the lines. It aint a strength feat @ChillSpartan @ElPsySneak @ructivaltstorio You do realize, that shanks most likely ended that war because he is a celestial dragon or a government insider, right? “Since its you, red haired” read between the lines. It aint a strength feat https://t.co/8lORZzbm8Z

This would seemingly imply that Shanks is a descendant of the Figarland Family, and the Gorosei are both aware of who he truly is and who exactly the Figarland Family are. Another scene in the movie depicts a young Shanks being found by Gol D. Roger and his crew following their battle in God Valley, famously known as the God Valley Incident.

Roger’s finding Shanks in this matter is further confirmed by the One Piece Volume 4 billion booklet, distributed to Japanese attendees of the film in theaters, and written by Oda himself. Thus, Oda confirms that Shanks was found in a treasure chest which Roger and his crew had plundered following their victory in the God Valley Incident.

The mainline manga series confirms that the God Valley Incident was a battle in which the Celestial Dragons came under attack by Rocks D. Xebec and his Rocks Pirates. Roger, who was also present on the island at the time, teamed up with Monkey D. Garp of the Marines to defeat the Rocks Pirates for good and rescue the present Celestial Dragons and their slaves.

This is why the confirmation of Shanks’ origins in One Piece Film: Red is such a major factor in answering the question of “is Shanks a Celestial Dragon.” On paper, all of the evidence points to this not only being a possibility, but a likelihood as well. Although he could be the son of a slave or someone else present, this doesn’t explain why the Gorosei would meet with him.

Similarly, the Gorosei’s speculation on Uta being a part of the Figarland Family further suggests that this isn’t the case. If Shanks truly was the son of a Celestial Dragons’ slave or some other unknown individual present on God Valley, it doesn’t make sense why the Gorosei would be aware of this family’s existence.

In summation, is Shanks a celestial dragon?

While it’s not yet officially confirmed, the answer to the question of “is Shanks a Celestial Dragon” seems to be, as of this article’s writing, a resounding yes. Much to the excitement of One Piece fans everywhere, it seems Shanks does have a larger role to play in the story as it approaches its end.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes